KSE at 100,000: What does it mean for Pakistan?

The KSE-100 index – the benchmark index that seeks to measure total returns of a representative sample of stocks on the Pakistan Stock Exchange – has hit 100,000 for the first time. It is generally not a good idea to read too much into the day-to-day movements of the stock index, even when it reaches such momentous psychological levels, but one thing can be said with certainty: the optimists are right to believe in the upward trajectory of the Pakistani economy, and the Pakistani capital markets provide a strong mechanism for middle class Pakistanis to generate wealth for themselves and their families through the capital markets.

The above point is one this publication has made several times in the past, though perhaps in slightly less categorical terms. So what has changed? In a word: data.

There is now 33 years of data – roughly a whole generation’s worth – that demonstrates the value of investing in Pakistani stocks. During those 33 years, the country has seen unstable democracy, military coups, war in Afghanistan, refugee crises, dozens of International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailouts, and several cycles of extreme economic upheaval. The market has had several hard crashes, and several euphoric rises.

Is the market volatile? Yes. But now we know how it reacts to just about anything this country can throw at it, and so fewer and fewer of the sceptics reasons for not investing in Pakistani stocks make sense with each passing year. In any given year, is there a very high likelihood that your investment in Pakistani stocks will lose money? Yes. Is there now a reasonable expectation that if you do not panic sell during the market’s crashes, the next bull run will more than make up for your losses? Also, yes.

In this article, we will do something a bit different. We will not just give you the cold mathematical facts about investing in Pakistani stocks (“if you had invested RsX at Y date, you would have had RsZ by now”). We will address the messy reality of it from the perspective of living, breathing, emotional human beings.

We will trace the history of the market from the genesis of the KSE-100 index in November 1991, examine how the market has reacted to 33 years of political and economic change in Pakistan, and then look at what it would mean to have been an investor throughout that whole period, including the good, the bad, and the ugly.

We will then address what it means to be an investor in Pakistani stocks, and in this section, we will address the valid criticism that the universe of publicly listed companies is not representative of the sector breakdown of the broader economy, and that some of Pakistan’s most promising companies remain privately held.

Our conclusion: it is very hard to be an investor in Pakistani stocks, and there are many valid reasons to be a sceptic. But it is worth it to invest anyway.

A generation of Pakistan’s political economy, as told through the KSE-100 index

The Karachi Stock Exchange has existed since 1948, but it was not until November 1, 1991 that the exchange got its first stock index: the KSE-100 index, which was meant to mimic indices in other more mature markets and seek to quantify the total returns on the stock exchange. It is, briefly, the weighted average of stock price changes – and dividend payouts – of a representative sample of 100 stocks listed on what is now called the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

To make this history of Pakistan’s capital markets more real, let us view it through the lens of a hypothetical graduate of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Class of 1991.

This person graduates in June 1991 and starts working, earning, let us assume, the median IBA graduate salary at the time of around Rs8,000 per month. This is a young 22-year-old, so let us assume they live at home, and are able to save about a quarter of their salary: Rs2,000 per month.

One other assumption we will make is that this person is not able to maintain this high savings rate in the future as his expenses increase. They do, however, manage to increase the monthly savings number by at least inflation every year. Savings as a percentage of income goes down as his expenses increase, but at least the real value of each month’s saving does not decline.

Shortly after they start working, the KSE-100 index is launched in November 1991, and let us assume this person is then prompted by that announcement to start investing their monthly savings in Pakistani stocks via the handful of equity mutual funds that existed at the time. For simplicity’s sake, let us assume these funds have returns that exactly track the KSE 100 index, net of fees. (In reality, the only private sector equity fund from that era that is still operational – the AKD Golden Arrow Fund – significantly outperforms the KSE 100 index.)

Now let’s look at what is happening in Pakistan at the time. It is 1991. The powerful military dictator Ziaul Haq was brazenly assassinated only three years ago, and nobody knows who did it. The first post-Zia elected government of Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto did not even last two years before being kicked out by President Ghulam Ishaq Khan, on charges of corruption and incompetence.

The new prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, is in favour of privatization, which seems like it will undo the damage of the 1970s-era nationalization drive. But corruption and incompetence do not seem to have abated much. Still, there is some optimism in the air, and so this person takes the leap and invests.

A little over a year-and-a-half later, for reasons that do not entirely appear clear at the time, the prime minister and president both resign in short order. This is still an era of extreme political censorship, so it is not at all clear from the newspapers as to what actually happened, except that the Army was probably involved in the ouster.

The political uncertainty means that nearly the whole previous year, from August 1992 to June 1993, the investment is in a loss. It is early days, though, so this investor soldiers on.

In October 1993, Benazir Bhutto is re-elected Prime Minister, and the market really starts to pick up momentum. By April 1994, this investor has some real returns. Since starting their saving journey in November 1991, they have saved Rs65,000 but the value of their portfolio is Rs119,000, or about 83% above the principal investment amount. One suspects this investor is starting to feel really good about their decision to invest.

But the second Bhutto term’s corruption starts to become apparent very quickly. The prime minister’s husband, Asif Ali Zardari, is being called “Mr 10%” and it is clear that the government is not actually good at governing. Inflation is rising, and the KSE-100 index – having risen to a level above 2,600 points – starts going down again.

By the time Benazir Bhutto is ousted for a second time in November 1996, the market has erased most of its gains. Sure, the index is still around 1,500 points, but this investor had been systematically investing even at the higher prices, meaning that their total portfolio value is down about 7% from their principal amount invested. It is also clear that political instability is just a fact of life in Pakistan.

In February 1997, elections are held and Nawaz Sharif comes back to power, and for a while there is hope again. By August 1997, the index is flirting with the 2,000 point mark, and our investor friend is sitting on a portfolio value about 24% above his principal amount invested.

Then India decides to test a nuclear weapon, and the world goes to hell.

By June 1998, our investor is down massively on their investment: they invested Rs220,000 in principal, and have a portfolio worth only Rs129,000 – a nearly 42% loss in just two weeks!

At this point, let us leap into the world of fiction and assume this investor decides not to give up hope and just sticks with his plan and keeps on investing. Almost nobody actually did that (famously, Arif Habib did, and that is why he is as rich as he is today, but you get the idea as to how rare it was).

The next year is a frozen hell in the market, and while there is a slow and painful recovery for much of 1999, when Nawaz is finally ousted by General Musharraf, our investor is still down about 15% of his principal investment amount, despite continually investing even at these lower prices.

The Musharraf era starts of promising and by April 2000, our investor is up 42% on their principal amount. By this time, his monthly investment amount is up to Rs4,000 per month, though at a salary of around Rs30,000 per month, this is around 13% of his income, about half the savings rate as when he first started.

Then comes 9/11, and for a few weeks, it looks like hope is gone again. By October 2001, our investor is down 22% on their principal amount, and stays down well into January 2002.

Consider what has just happened over the past 10 years to this investor. Of the 122 months between November 1991 and January 2002, this investor has been down relative to their principal investment for 58 months, or about five out of the 10 years that they have been investing. That is an absolutely miserable track record.

Life gets a bit better during the remainder of the Musharraf era, up to a point. There is that period of insanity in the first six months of 2005 when the market goes from 5,000 to 10,000 points, and then back down to 6,000 points all within weeks.

But by this point, our investor is well within a profitable range and never looks back. The Musharraf era feels stable, and the market’s upward trajectory feels like it is based on real economic growth.

This, of course, does not mean that the market does not throw uncomfortable gyrations. Far from it: the worst is yet to come. On April 18, 2008, the KSE-100 index reaches its Musharraf-era peak of 15,676 points, and then begins an unprecedented plunge that causes the brokerage firms that owned and controlled the exchange to panic and effectively shut down the market for almost five months from September 2008 through January 2009.

When the market finally re-opened, it continued its plunge until January 26, 2009, when the KSE-100 index hit 4,815 points, representing peak-to-trough plunge of 69.3% in just 9 months. It would take the market more than four and a half years – until October 2012 – when it would recover the levels it last saw in April 2008.

But from January 2009 through the end of May 2017, the market had a nearly relentless rise from that low of 4,815 points to the third Nawaz term peak of 52,876 points, an 11x rise in about 8 years. This was a period when religious extremism was at its peak in Pakistan, with the war in Swat in 2009, the Salmaan Taseer assassination, nearly weekly bombings in all major cities in Pakistan, the APS Peshawar attack in 2014, and so much else besides.

But it looked like Pakistan’s politics was becoming more stable, with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), the two parties that oversaw that chaotic 1990s decade, finally learning to play by an agreed set of rules, and the Pakistan Army largely staying out of the limelight.

Then came 2017, and a combination of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s unsustainable obsession with the rupee’s exchange rate staying at close to Rs100 to the US dollar, and the rise of Imran Khan – backed by the military – started a downward spiral again. By August 2019, a year into Imran Khan’s administration, the index had plunged to 28,764 points, when it was clear that – for all their tall claims of a “competent, uncorrupt team” – the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) had no game plan for governing Pakistan.

The market then largely kept gyrating between that level and around the 40,000-point market for the next four years, barely reacting to Imran Khan’s ouster from office, until it was clear than the military was going to be able to get its way and have a pliable political partner in office through the 2023 elections. Since then, the market has had a meteoric rise to now cross over 109,000 points on December 6, 2024.

The instability is where the returns come from

By this time, our investor – who started off as a 22-year-old young professional – is now a senior 55-year-old. He probably makes north of Rs800,000 per month, and is investing about Rs38,000 per month (or less than 5% of his income) every month. His savings rate is one-fifth of what it was at the start of his career, because he may be earning a lot more money, but he also has a lot more financial responsibility.

He has invested a total of Rs40 lacs in principal contributions and has a portfolio that has a current value of Rs5.1 crore, and he still has about 10 years to go until he retires. But given the value of his portfolio, what this also means is that he can effectively choose to retire any time over the next 10 years when the market looks like it is doing well, cash out this investment and place it in safer investments (government bonds, or other fixed income investments), and spend the rest of his days with steady passive income.

Here is the part we want to highlight, though: remember the first 10 years of his investing career, when he was facing a loss of principal about half the time? That period of stagnant market returns accounts for fully 40% of his portfolio’s value. Meaning, if he had panicked early on, sold everything, and not entered the market until the boom of the Musharraf era, he would have had 40% less money. And if he waited until the first year of the Musharraf era boom was already over (most likely scenario for a panic seller), he would have had 60% less money, even if he had been a thoroughly well-disciplined investor after that!

How can this be? How does that period of low-returns contribute such an outsized amount of his total portfolio value? Simple: all else being equal, you want the first 10 years of your investing career to be a period when the market does not go up at all, or better still, keeps going down.

Why? For two reasons that play on top of each other:

The early years are when you have the least amount of money, so you want stocks to be cheaper so that you can buy more of them every month. If stocks are not going up, that means you do not face rising prices every month, and if they are going down, you actually get more per month. The shares you buy in the early years have the most time to compound, so by definition, they will always contribute an outsized amount of your total portfolio value.

The fact that Pakistan’s political economy was a complete basket case throughout the first decade of this person’s career was a good thing that made this investor literally twice as rich as he otherwise would have been. It is not smart to avoid investing during periods of political uncertainty. It is precisely the opposite.

Of course, there are two assumptions underpinning the assertion that this strategy would work. The first is that the assets being purchased are worth investing in, and the second being that prices eventually do rise. We will address both of these points next.

Pakistani stocks: assets worth owning

If you are a regular reader of this magazine, it is unlikely that you believe the standard Pakistani drawing room banter about “this country will never progress” or “who knows if Pakistan will even last in the future” nonsense. We would go one step further and argue that the Pakistani economy has some favourable fundamentals that are worth investing in, at least for those of us who live here.

Earlier this year, we ran a four-part series on the bull case for Pakistan’s economy, which we will briefly recap: Pakistan is the largest country in the world with an above-replacement fertility rate, and is poised to reap its demographic dividend over the next 30 years.

The government of Pakistan has not done nearly enough to solve problems like improving literacy and health outcomes, or providing macroeconomic stability, but the people of Pakistan are on their way to solving these problems without the government’s help. The four ingredients needed for the country to be able to capitalize on the demographic dividend are coming into place. They are:

Electricity generation , which needs to be above 500 kilowatt-hours per person per year in order for the country to have enough electricity to begin the industrialisation process, which has been the case in Pakistan for two decades. Stabilising fertility , which means having a fertility rate below 3.0 in order to have the right balance of dependents and working age adults in the population to work, save, and grow the economy; Pakistan will reach this point sometime in the early 2030s. Sufficient literacy , specifically meaning adult literacy above 70% in order to have a workforce that can do basic skilled tasks in industrial settings, and educate their children to move even further up the value-chain; Pakistani urban areas have already reached this threshold. Sufficient domestic savings , specifically a domestic banking sector large enough to result in relatively lower costs of capital, and absorb the government’s inefficiency by allowing it to finance its budget deficit without having to print money or borrow from abroad; Pakistan will reach this point sometime in the early 2030s when fertility rates hit the sweet spot.

The stock market provides ordinary investors the opportunity to capitalize on the opportunity from this economy, and has done so for decades now.

In the 1990s, while the PPP and PML-N were busy fighting it out, the government privatized two of the five major banks and allowed many more new private sector banks to come into existence. It publicly listed Pakistan Telecommunications Company (PTCL), and the new private sector power plants started being publicly listed, as did the newly privatized cement manufacturers powering the boom in urban construction.

In the 2000s, the government privatized more banks, publicly listed its energy company holdings, including then the largest company in Pakistan, the Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC). It liberalized the financial services sector, allowing more financial services companies to be publicly listed. Consumer lending powered a boom in automobile manufacturing, most of it done by publicly listed companies. And increasing urbanization continued to power growth in the cement industry.

The 2010s were admittedly a somewhat stagnating decade, but the economy is now liberalizing again. After decades of being strangled by price controls, the pharmaceutical industry is being allowed to set their own prices a bit more freely, boosting profitability in the sector and creating opportunities for newer players like BF Biosciences to be listed.

Increasing literacy and internet penetration is creating an ever-larger market for consumer electronics like smartphones and laptops to be manufactured inside Pakistan, and companies like Airlink (also publicly listed) are providing investors the opportunity to capitalize on that trend.

Do these publicly listed companies represent the full spectrum of opportunities coming up in the Pakistani economy? No. For example, none of the major e-commerce or fintech companies is publicly listed, and those represent a major opportunity for growth in the economy.

But those companies will eventually get big enough to seek a public listing, and when they do, there will be a larger, ever-growing population of investors to finance the next phase of those companies’ growth.

This is (probably) not a bubble

The next question that gets asked frequently is: since the market has gone up so much, are we in a bubble? Should I wait until the market comes down before investing?

Firstly, it is a fool’s errand to try to time the market. The best you can do is hope you get lucky, and a far better approach is just to have a systematic investment plan, where one sets aside a consistent amount of money every month to save.

On the issue of whether or not the market is a bubble, we would posit that while the run-up in stock prices has been rapid and a correction cannot be ruled out, the data seems to suggest that the sharp rise in Pakistani stock prices has less to do with a bubble and more to do with the fact that the market was artificially depressed for about seven years.

Indeed, one could argue that, relative to historical levels, Pakistani stocks are still undervalued, and even the historical levels of valuation for Pakistani stocks are far from being astronomical.

The most reliable measure of the relative valuation of stock prices is the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Since 1997, the average P/E ratio of stocks that form part of the KSE-100 index has been around 8.0 times earnings. Despite the massive rise in stock prices over the past 18 months, stock prices are currently trading at about 4.1 times earnings, which implies that the market could double from its current level and still only just barely reach its fair value.

And strong bull runs can continue for a surprisingly long time in Pakistani stocks. Between October 2001 and October 2002, the KSE-100 index climbed over 100%, which must have felt like a massive post-9/11 bubble to everyone who was invested at the time. Over the next five and a half years, the market went up another 7 times from that “bubble” level. If, in October 2002, you had waited for the market to come down before investing again, you would have waited forever. It never came back down to those levels ever again. And you would probably had missed a major chunk of that 7x rally that came after the market doubled.

All valuation indicators suggest that the Pakistani market’s recent boom is a shaking off of the artificially deflated prices of the past 7 years. There might be a correction, certainly, but if the market simply reverts to its historical mean valuation levels, and keeps growing earnings, there is a lot more room left in the rally despite the already stunning rise.

Past is prologue

“Past performance is no guarantee of future results” is a phrase that most investment advisors are legally obligated to say, and since I am a Investment Advisor registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, I will say this too.

The market can certainly take all sorts of bad turns, and if there is one thing that we have learned from experience, it is that Pakistani stocks are no place for short-term investing and best suited for investment horizons that are equal to or exceed 10 years.

But what the past 33 years also demonstrate is a resilience of the Pakistani markets and the ability of both businesses and investors to keep operating, even when it seems like the world is changing for the worse for Pakistanis. This is now at least enough of a track record for us as Pakistanis to know what the market’s reactions look like to various destabilizing events.

And while historical patterns rarely repeat precisely, they do rhyme, so while the past does not offer guarantees of future returns, it at least informs what we should set our expectations to be, and perhaps gives reason to keep hope alive.

None of what we have written will convince the cynics, and they will continue to sound smart to those who do not know better. The optimists, however, particularly the well-disciplined ones, will continue to make money.`