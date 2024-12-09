Sign inSubscribe
Banking

Providus Capital acquires 6.39 million UBL shares at Rs362.76 each

Total shareholding reaches 38.09 million, representing 3.11% of UBL

By News Desk

Providus Capital (Pvt) Limited, an associate of Muhammad Jawaid Iqbal, President and CEO of United Bank Limited (UBL), has acquired 6,395,793 shares of United Bank Limited (UBL) at a price of Rs362.76 per share. 

UBL disclosed this development to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through a notice on Monday. 

Following the acquisition, Providus Capital’s cumulative shareholding in UBL now stands at 38,085,000 shares, representing 3.11% of the company’s total shareholding.

The president of UBL is investing his own money, demonstrating confidence in the bank’s future to investors.

Providus Capital (Pvt) Limited is owned by Mr Muhammad Jawaid Iqbal (CEO) and by his spouse (50% each). The company is primarily engaged in the business of capital investments, in particular the equity market and other investments. 

Iqbal, a CFA charter holder, possessed vast experience in investment management and served as one of the key personnel in the establishment of ABL Asset Management Company and remained a board member for six years afterward.

Previous article
Gold price in Pakistan for today, December 09, 2024
Next article
Hands on – Hats off: How DTI’s training programs drive organizational success
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.