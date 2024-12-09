Providus Capital acquires 6.39 million UBL shares at Rs362.76 each

Providus Capital (Pvt) Limited, an associate of Muhammad Jawaid Iqbal, President and CEO of United Bank Limited (UBL), has acquired 6,395,793 shares of United Bank Limited (UBL) at a price of Rs362.76 per share.

UBL disclosed this development to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through a notice on Monday.

Following the acquisition, Providus Capital’s cumulative shareholding in UBL now stands at 38,085,000 shares, representing 3.11% of the company’s total shareholding.

The president of UBL is investing his own money, demonstrating confidence in the bank’s future to investors.

Providus Capital (Pvt) Limited is owned by Mr Muhammad Jawaid Iqbal (CEO) and by his spouse (50% each). The company is primarily engaged in the business of capital investments, in particular the equity market and other investments.

Iqbal, a CFA charter holder, possessed vast experience in investment management and served as one of the key personnel in the establishment of ABL Asset Management Company and remained a board member for six years afterward.