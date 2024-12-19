Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Karachi Port Trust under scrutiny for awarding dredging contract to ‘non-compliant’ Chinese firm

KPT faces criticism for bypassing technical recommendations and transparency concerns in a crucial port maintenance project

By Monitoring Desk

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) is facing criticism for recommending a vital dredging contract to a non-compliant Chinese firm, despite strong opposition from its own technical committee, according to a report. The move raises transparency concerns over public procurement processes and endangers critical infrastructure deadlines.

The contract involves the maintenance dredging of 4 million cubic meters of Karachi Port’s navigation channel, essential for ensuring safe vessel operations ahead of the monsoon season. Bids were submitted by four international companies, with three offering high-capacity dredgers exceeding 15,000 cubic meters, meeting project timelines and soil requirements.

The technical committee rejected the Chinese bid, citing its underpowered dredging equipment and performance concerns. A qualified Dutch firm proposed a dredger of over 20,000 cubic meters, aligning with engineering standards and project needs. 

The committee’s report highlighted KPT’s in-house dredgers, similar in capacity to the Chinese bidder, had previously failed under similar conditions. Despite these findings, KPT management reportedly overruled the technical committee, qualifying the Chinese bidder in violation of procurement rules. 

Insiders revealed delays in publishing the evaluation report, allegedly to allow the Chinese firm to revise its offer. The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) flagged this as a violation of Rule 35, stressing transparency and urging KPT to justify its decision.

The decision has sparked operational and legal risks, with concerns that the project may fail to meet critical deadlines, jeopardizing navigation safety during the monsoon. Some KPT board members recommended negotiating with qualified bidders to secure an advantageous outcome, but their suggestions were reportedly dismissed.

KPT Secretary Ekram Ullah defended the move, confirming China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd and Al Fajr International as the lowest bidders, committing to project completion within 120 days. However, concerns persist over the project’s viability and adherence to technical standards.

This controversy surfaces amid heightened activity at Karachi Port, which handles 76% of Pakistan’s exports. Delays or failures in the dredging project could disrupt port operations, risking economic and logistical setbacks.

The development raises broader questions about transparency in public procurement and Pakistan’s ability to attract credible, competitive investments for critical infrastructure projects.

Previous article
As bitcoin soars, luxury brands consider accepting crypto payments
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

BoI completes SEZ survey as it aims to introduce reforms to...

Comprehensive reforms, investor incentives, and connectivity enhancements aim to transform SEZs into industrial growth hubs under Green Pakistan Investment initiatives

YB Group Acquires Interloop Asset Management; Rebrands as Lucky Investment Management

US Authorities Weigh Ban on China’s TP-Link Routers Over Cybersecurity Risks

Yousuf Weaving Mills denies allegations of being blacklisted by ICA

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.