Global hunger crisis worsens as aid falls short amid donor fatigue

The number of people facing hunger globally is rising, while financial contributions from the world’s wealthiest nations are declining, leading to a deepening humanitarian crisis. The United Nations estimates that in 2025, it will only secure enough funding to assist 60% of the 307 million people requiring aid, leaving at least 117 million without food or other critical support.

As of 2024, the UN raised only 46% of the $49.6 billion it sought for global humanitarian aid, marking the second consecutive year of unmet funding goals. This shortfall has forced agencies like the World Food Program (WFP) to make difficult choices, including reducing rations and cutting aid for millions. In Syria, for instance, the WFP scaled back its assistance from 6 million people to just 1 million.

Contributing to this dire situation is a combination of conflicts, political instability, and extreme weather events that exacerbate food insecurity. “We are taking from the hungry to feed the starving,” said Rania Dagash-Kamara, assistant executive director of WFP, emphasizing the difficult decisions humanitarian agencies face.

Wealthy nations, particularly the United States, Germany, and the European Commission have historically provided the bulk of humanitarian funding. Together, they accounted for 58% of the $170 billion donated to global crises from 2020 to 2024. However, domestic financial pressures and shifting priorities are impacting their contributions. Germany, for instance, cut $500 million from its aid budget between 2023 and 2024 and plans further reductions in 2025.

The election of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who previously sought to reduce foreign aid, has raised concerns about potential cuts in American contributions, which accounted for 38% of all UN-tracked humanitarian aid over the past five years. Trump’s proposed policy framework, Project 2025, advocates for reducing international aid, particularly in regions controlled by “malign actors.”

While traditional donors scale back, emerging economies like China, India, and Russia have contributed minimally to global aid efforts. Over the past five years, these three nations collectively accounted for less than 1% of UN humanitarian funding. Critics, such as former UN humanitarian chief Jan Egeland, question their priorities, noting significant investments in high-profile initiatives like the Olympics and space programs while contributing little to address global hunger.

Aid agencies also face logistical challenges and restrictions imposed by donors, which delay funding and reduce flexibility in responding to crises. The U.S., for example, places conditions on nearly all its contributions to the WFP, limiting the agency’s ability to allocate resources effectively. These restrictions often result in delays, with aid arriving only after conditions have worsened.

Addressing these systemic issues requires a shift in the UN’s funding model, according to Martin Griffiths, the outgoing UN humanitarian relief chief. While proposals like mandatory member state contributions have been considered, they have yet to gain traction. Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, stressed the need to expand the donor base to avoid overreliance on a few countries.

Without significant changes, the UN warns that the global system for tackling hunger and preventing famine will remain under severe strain, leaving millions of vulnerable people without critical support.