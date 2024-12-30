Banking sector’s banner year creates small business lending vacuum

Pakistan’s commercial banks have been having a bit of a party, but it seems nearly the entire private sector missed the invitation.

The numbers are quite astounding. The banking sector saw extraordinary profits on the back of government securities, arbitrage, and last-minute lending surges to avoid tax penalties. Yet beneath these headlines lies a fundamental challenge: an unprecedented drought in private sector credit that has particularly devastated the backbone of Pakistan’s economy: its SME and agricultural sectors.

There are more than 50 lakh businesses in Pakistan that are characterised as being ‘small and medium enterprises’ (SMEs) in both the formal and informal sectors working in manufacturing, trading, and services. These enterprises power the economy, contributing 40% to the GDP, representing 90% of all private enterprises, generating 30% of export earnings, and employing 30% of the workforce. In a nation of 24 crore people facing intensifying poverty and unemployment, their vitality has never been more crucial.

Yet these businesses continue to struggle for affordable growth capital, primarily due to documentation gaps and insufficient collateral.

Of these 50 lakh SMEs nationwide, only 3.5% have been able to access bank financing. The agricultural sector faces similar constraints, with roughly 75% of farmers still dependent on informal credit sources. Overall financing to these vital sectors has steadily declined, now standing at less than 8% of total loans – with SME financing at 3.7% and agricultural lending at 4%. This represents a sharp decline from 2010 levels, when SME and agricultural lending comprised nearly 14% of banks’ loan portfolios.

Source: PwC

To comprehend the depth of this financing challenge, we draw from PwC Pakistan’s Banking Publication 2024. This comprehensive annual report provides detailed insights into the banking sector, with particular attention this year to SME and agricultural financing. Its findings illuminate not just the scale of the current crisis, but also potential pathways toward financial inclusion.

Core challenges

Macroeconomic headwinds have hit SMEs harder than larger enterprises, with rising interest rates making formal borrowing nearly impossible for many small businesses. Though SMEs continue to grow in both number and revenue, they increasingly rely on informal financing or equity funding to meet capital needs – options that circumvent traditional banking’s documentation and collateral requirements.

The barriers to credit access are structural, starting with banks’ limited physical presence and insufficient resources for financial advisory services. Bank of Punjab’s President & CEO, Zafar Masud, articulates this challenge in PwC’s report: “We, as commercial bankers, are not necessarily trained to deal with sectors like Agriculture and SME. Completely different skills, mindset and risk appetite is needed to promote banking facilities, including financing, in these priority sectors.”

Source PwC

Masud advocates for a structural solution: “Specialized institutions under the PPP structure is the way to go. Without progress in these sectors, our human development index remains compromised and thus sustainable economic growth.”

This observation reveals a fundamental flaw in current banking structures, where SME and commercial banking operations share management at the branch level. Relationship managers naturally gravitate toward larger commercial clients to meet targets, while corporate-style documentation requirements create nearly insurmountable barriers for smaller businesses seeking financing.

Also, the devastation from the 2022 floods and COVID-19 pandemic has left lasting impacts on banks’ SME and agricultural portfolios, with microfinance institutions bearing the heaviest burden. This trauma has fundamentally altered lending practices: even the microfinance sector, traditionally focused on unsecured lending, has shifted toward collateral-backed loans to mitigate risks.

Source: PwC

As per PwC’s findings, banks actively engaged in priority sector financing now maintain approximately 90% of their portfolios as collateralized loans, with only 10% based on cash flow assessments or unsecured lending.

The absence of sophisticated credit scoring models presents another fundamental challenge in SME lending, making it difficult for banks to accurately assess and price risk. This challenge compounds with standardized loan processing procedures that fail to differentiate between small and large facilities, resulting in disproportionate operational costs for smaller loans.

At the core lies a data crisis. The SME sector remains largely undocumented, creating significant information asymmetry between lenders and borrowers. Alternative data sources that could help bridge this gap – such as utility payments and telecom records – are either inaccessible or insufficient for credit assessment.

Strategic initiatives

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has positioned access to financing as a cornerstone of its Strategic Plan 2023-2028. This agenda focuses on expanding financial services across the country, particularly in traditionally underserved sectors including agriculture, SMEs, microfinance, housing, and trade finance.

The central bank’s approach addresses multiple dimensions of financial inclusion. The strategy aims to improve credit-to-deposit ratios in underserved regions while creating an enabling environment for agricultural finance. The plan emphasizes developing a robust SME financing ecosystem and implementing the National SME Policy, alongside initiatives to promote export diversification and import substitution.

SBP’s targets reflect this ambition: SME financing is projected to exceed Rs. 1 trillion within five years, accompanied by a fourfold increase in the borrower base. Several foundational initiatives support this goal, including an updated SME census, a revised SME definition aligned with current business dynamics, and an innovative risk-sharing scheme offering coverage of 20% for small enterprises and 10% for medium-sized businesses on a first-loss basis.

Risk management evolution

Pakistan’s economic volatility in 2023-24 has transformed credit risk dynamics, necessitating an overhaul of bank risk management strategies. With the Advances to Deposit Ratio at 37% by June 2024, banks face pressure to reconstruct risk frameworks while pursuing sustainable credit growth.

PwC Pakistan’s Risk Management Survey 2024 reveals significant gaps in risk rating model validation across SME, agriculture, and consumer finance segments. The survey identifies critical challenges in data quality and skilled resource availability, emphasizing the urgent need to enhance national data infrastructure through comprehensive credit bureaus, land registries, and collateral databases.

Regular model validation and recalibration have become imperative, particularly for IFRS-9 compliance. While some banks conduct internal validations through Risk Management functions, the complexity of the current economic landscape often necessitates external validation support for independent assessment.

The way forward

The growing recognition of SMEs and agriculture’s importance to national development has highlighted the need for transformed banking approaches and ecosystem development. While few banks currently have specialized strategies for these sectors, an emerging trend shows collaboration between traditional banks and fintech platforms to provide beyond-basic banking solutions.

Key challenges include digitalizing land records, accessing alternate data for informal sector lending, and developing digital platforms to generate cash flow histories for small businesses. Industry experts advocate for comprehensive ecosystem transformation, involving public-private partnerships, specialized institutions, and policy frameworks.

With large-scale industry growth plateauing, small businesses and agriculture emerge as the natural catalysts for the next economic expansion. These sectors not only promise higher multiplier effects throughout the economy but also offer a more efficient path forward, requiring relatively lower capital investment.