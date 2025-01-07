Sign inSubscribe
Karachi retains top spot in tax contributions: FBR report

Lahore and Islamabad follow as major contributors to tax revenue

By Monitoring Desk

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has released its annual report for the fiscal year 2023-24, highlighting Karachi as the top contributor to national tax revenues, Express News reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, Karachi’s Large Tax Office (LTO) collected Rs2,522 billion in taxes, including Rs1,360 billion in income tax, Rs136.3 million in federal excise duty, and over Rs1,000 billion in sales tax.

Lahore’s LTO secured the second position with tax collections exceeding Rs1,402 billion, while Islamabad’s LTO ranked third, contributing Rs1,164 billion during the reviewed period. 

The report underscores the significant role of these cities in supporting Pakistan’s tax revenue base.

Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

