Microsoft to invest $3 billion in AI and cloud infrastructure in India

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced on Tuesday that the tech giant plans to invest $3 billion in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure in India over the next two years. This investment will include the establishment of new data centres as part of Microsoft’s ongoing expansion efforts.

India has emerged as a crucial battleground for AI innovation, with US tech companies eager to tap into the country’s growing market and vast talent pool. Recent visits by top tech executives, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Meta’s chief AI scientist Yann LeCun, have underscored the nation’s increasing role in the AI space.

Nadella emphasized that India is quickly becoming a leader in AI, unlocking new opportunities for both individuals and organizations across the country. The investment is aimed at helping India become AI-first, focusing on infrastructure development and skills training to ensure widespread benefits.

This announcement follows Microsoft’s earlier commitment to invest $80 billion in AI globally this fiscal year, as part of its strategy to expand AI-focused data centres and enhance cloud services.