PBF highlights SIFC’s role in attracting global investment

The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has underscored the pivotal role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in driving economic growth and restoring international confidence in Pakistan’s economy.

PBF Senior Vice President Amna Munawwar Awan praised the council’s efforts, highlighting recent investment interest from China, Russia, and Brazil.

Addressing the PBF steering committee, Awan described SIFC as a transformative initiative that redefines economic governance and investment facilitation in Pakistan.

By streamlining processes, removing bottlenecks, and introducing a one-window solution for investors, SIFC has set new standards in transparency, efficiency, and responsiveness.

Awan emphasized the need for a robust regulatory framework to simplify procedures, reduce bureaucracy, and enhance predictability.

“A well-developed framework will attract more investors and enable entrepreneurs to contribute significantly to the national economy,” she said, adding that such measures would spur economic growth and improve social welfare.

She urged policymakers to prioritize industrial revival, smart agriculture, and IT services through viable policies.

Private sector participation in joint ventures should be incentivized, with reduced red tape and more robust government support, Awan suggested.

Highlighting the importance of involving private sector experts, Awan noted that while SIFC can effectively manage government-to-government investments, private sector ventures require specialized approaches and skills.