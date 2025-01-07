Pakistan Post to honor ICCI’s contribution with commemorative stamp

Pakistan Post has announced the issuance of a commemorative postage stamp to recognize the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (ICCI) pivotal role in fostering business growth and contributing to national economic prosperity, according to APP.

The announcement was made during a visit by Rizwan Javed Hashmi, Additional Director General of Operations at Pakistan Post, to the ICCI.

The stamp will highlight the Chamber’s 40 years of service since its establishment, celebrated on August 26, 2024, as a testament to its impact on the business community and national development.

Hashmi praised the ICCI for its efforts in bridging the gap between the government and private sector and facilitating ease of doing business.

He expressed hope that this collaboration would serve the business community while enhancing Pakistan Post’s services.

ICCI Acting President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui emphasized that the partnership aims to create a more conducive business environment and drive economic development.

ICCI Acting Senior Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry shared optimism about collaborating with Pakistan Post to restore its standing as a key state entity.

The initiative also includes proposals for modernizing Pakistan Post through improved marketing, diversification, and technological advancements to enhance service delivery and accessibility.