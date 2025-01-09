Australia’s telecom Telstra partners with Musk’s SpaceX for satellite services

Australian telecom giant Telstra announced a partnership with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to provide satellite connectivity to its regional customers.

The collaboration involves integrating SpaceX’s Starlink-to-Mobile technology, enabling satellite broadband connectivity directly to compatible mobile phones, particularly in remote areas.

Telstra’s Group Executive of Global Network and Technology, Shailin Sehgal, stated, “The collaboration will allow Telstra customers to send and receive SMS on compatible mobile phones in most parts of Australia with a direct line of sight to the sky.”

This partnership builds on a 2023 agreement between Telstra and Starlink to offer voice-only and voice-plus-broadband services in rural and remote regions.

The partnership also connects with Elon Musk’s broader ventures, as Tesla, the U.S. electric vehicle manufacturer where Musk serves as CEO, is chaired by Robyn Denholm, a former Telstra executive.