World Business News

Oil prices hold steady as U.S. fuel stockpiles rise

Brent crude futures trade at $76.1 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude trades at $73.27

By Monitoring Desk

Oil prices remained relatively stable on Thursday, as firm winter fuel demand expectations balanced against rising U.S. fuel inventories and broader economic concerns.

Brent crude futures fell 6 cents to $76.1 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 5 cents to $73.27.

Both benchmarks declined by over 1% on Wednesday due to a stronger dollar and a larger-than-expected increase in U.S. fuel stockpiles. Data from the Energy Information Administration showed rising gasoline and distillates stockpiles last week, adding pressure to prices.

Brent futures’ market structure indicates growing concerns over supply constraints amid increasing demand. The premium of the first-month Brent contract over the six-month contract reached its highest level since August on Wednesday, signaling tightening supply or rising demand.

The U.S. dollar strengthened further on Thursday, supported by rising Treasury yields ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20. The dollar’s strength has added pressure on oil prices, making crude more expensive for holders of other currencies.

WTI crude is expected to trade in the $67.55-$77.95 range into February, according to OANDA analyst Wong, as markets await clarity on Trump’s policy agenda and potential fiscal stimulus measures from China.

In Asia, Saudi Arabia’s crude oil supply to China is set to decline in February after the kingdom raised its official selling prices to the region for the first time in three months, trade sources said on Thursday.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
