Sign inSubscribe
Cover story

The bifurcation of payments

Electronic payments are gaining market share, but cash is not ceding ground either

Farooq Tirmizi
Farooq Tirmizi

By now, the rise of electronic payments in Pakistan is quite clear and has been covered extensively by many publications, including this magazine. What is less clear is that what should be the implication of the rise of digital payments – that the proportion of payments in Pakistan made in physical cash is going down – has not happened yet, or at least not nearly as much as the rise in digital payments might imply.

During the third quarter of 2024, digital payments – bank apps, websites, and card-based e-commerce payments – have increased to approximately 9.3% of the value of all transactions that take place in Pakistan, up from just 0.3% in the same quarter in 2016, which is a nearly 31x increase in market share for digital payments, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.

You would think that cash would have fallen by a corresponding percentage, but you would be wrong. According to Profit’s estimates based on data from the State Bank, the proportion of transactions in Pakistan that took place purely in physical cash (which means excluding cash deposits and withdrawals from bank branches and ATMs), were approximately 35.7% of the value of all transactions that took place during the third quarter of 2024. Eight years ago, in 2016, that number was 38.4%, so cash is down slightly from where it was almost a decade ago.

 

To read the full article, subscribe and support independent business journalism in Pakistan

The content in this publication is expensive to produce. But unlike other journalistic outfits, business publications have to cover the very organizations that directly give them advertisements. Hence, this large source of revenue, which is the lifeblood of other media houses, is severely compromised on account of Profit’s no-compromise policy when it comes to our reporting. No wonder, Profit has lost multiple ad deals, worth tens of millions of rupees, due to stories that held big businesses to account.

Hence, for our work to continue unfettered, it must be supported by discerning readers who know the value of quality business journalism, not just for the economy but for the society as a whole.

(Already a subscriber? Click here to login)

  • Full Price Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Not only will you be supporting independent journalism, 25% of the amount from your subscription will be used to subsidise those subscribers who cannot afford the full price of the subscription. As a subscriber you will get full access to exclusive paywalled content, and an ad free reading experience. Yearly full price subscription plans also include a complimentary annual subscription to The Wall Street Journal.

    +

  • Subsidised Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Pay part of the full subscription price, if you cannot afford to pay all of it, and the rest will be subsidised by a full paying subscriber. As a subscriber you will get access to exclusive paywalled content, and an ad free reading experience.

  • Free Student Subscriptions

    Click to View

    If you are currently a student, you can claim an already-paid-for digital subscription, courtesy

    As a subscriber you will get access to exclusive paywalled content, an ad free reading experience.

     

Farooq Tirmizi
Farooq Tirmizi
The writer was previously, managing editor, Profit Magazine. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.