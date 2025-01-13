The bifurcation of payments

By now, the rise of electronic payments in Pakistan is quite clear and has been covered extensively by many publications, including this magazine. What is less clear is that what should be the implication of the rise of digital payments – that the proportion of payments in Pakistan made in physical cash is going down – has not happened yet, or at least not nearly as much as the rise in digital payments might imply.

During the third quarter of 2024, digital payments – bank apps, websites, and card-based e-commerce payments – have increased to approximately 9.3% of the value of all transactions that take place in Pakistan, up from just 0.3% in the same quarter in 2016, which is a nearly 31x increase in market share for digital payments, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.