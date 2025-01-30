Cabinet approves ME green initiative charter to restore 200 million hectares

The federal cabinet, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ratified the charter of the Middle East Green Initiative (MEGI) on Thursday, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to global environmental restoration. The initiative, spearheaded by Saudi Arabia, aims to restore 200 million hectares of degraded land and plant 50 billion trees across participating nations. Pakistan’s endorsement of the charter aligns with its ongoing climate action efforts, building on previous afforestation programs such as the Billion Tree Tsunami project.

During the meeting at the Prime Minister House, officials from the Ministry of Climate Change briefed the cabinet, emphasising Pakistan’s role as a founding member of the MEGI. The ministry recommended approval of the charter, recognising its potential to enhance the country’s reforestation and land restoration efforts.

In addition to environmental commitments, the cabinet approved the Off-the-Grid Captive Power Plants Levy Ordinance 2025, proposed by the Petroleum Division, as part of energy sector reforms. It also deliberated on the impact of a 2020 parliamentary statement regarding Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pilots, which was deemed exaggerated and damaging to the airline’s reputation and finances. To address the matter, a fact-finding committee was established to assess the financial and diplomatic consequences of the statement.

Further decisions included approving an agreement with the European Union on tariff rate quota distribution, restructuring Islamabad’s Accountability Court-III into a Special Court (CNS-III), and extending Rear Admiral Habib-ur-Rehman’s tenure as Chairman of Karachi Port Trust for two months, with instructions to expedite the appointment of a permanent chairman.

The cabinet also endorsed a 25% reduction in the provincial quota for medical and dental colleges under federal management, aiming to enhance educational opportunities for students domiciled in Islamabad. Additionally, it approved amendments to the Rules of Business, 1973, merging the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan with the Ministry of Frontier Affairs, a move aligned with broader governance restructuring efforts.

The meeting concluded with the ratification of decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises and the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases, including proposed amendments to the Citizenship Act, 1952.