PSX rebounds as KSE-100 surges over 1,700 points

After three consecutive sessions of selling pressure, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) staged a strong recovery on Thursday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index surging 1,719.04 points (1.54%) to close at 113,206.40.

The market remained positive throughout the session, touching an intraday high of 113,400.56 (+1,913.20) before settling just below that mark. Buying interest was observed in key sectors, including banking, cement, oil and gas, and power generation. MARI, BAHL, LUCK, PSO, and HUBC were among the top contributors to the index’s gains.

Investor sentiment improved as Bank Alfalah kicked off the banking sector’s annual earnings season, while focus remains on the upcoming International Monetary Fund (IMF) review, which is expected to provide clarity on Pakistan’s macroeconomic outlook.

Total market volume increased to 483.94 million shares, with traded value reaching Rs26.10 billion. The broader All-Share Index also posted a robust gain of 1,093.27 points (1.58%), reflecting improved investor confidence.