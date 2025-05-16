Amazon India denies selling Pakistani flags after regulatory notice

Amazon India has denied selling Pakistani flags and related merchandise after India’s Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issued notices to several e-commerce platforms over listings that sparked political backlash and public outrage.

The notices were sent to Amazon India, Flipkart, Ubuy India, Etsy, The Flag Company, and The Flag Corporation for allegedly permitting the sale of items bearing Pakistan’s national symbols, including flags, mugs, and T-shirts.

Amazon India said in a statement the products in question are not available on its marketplace. “Amazon.in operates as an online marketplace where independent third-party sellers offer and sell their products,” the company said.

“We require sellers to offer products that comply with applicable Indian laws and Amazon policies. We remove non-compliant product listings upon notification from relevant regulatory authorities.”

The controversy escalated after Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi called the listings “insensitive” and “a violation of national sentiment.” He ordered their immediate removal from all platforms.

“The CCPA has issued notices to Amazon, Flipkart, Ubuy India, Etsy, The Flag Company, and The Flag Corporation over the sale of Pakistani flags and related merchandise,” Joshi posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Such insensitivity will not be tolerated. E-commerce platforms are hereby directed to immediately remove all such content and adhere to national laws.”

The issue gained attention following a complaint by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which described the listings as offensive and harmful to national unity.

“It has come to light that Pakistani flags, logo-bearing mugs, and T-shirts are being openly sold on major e-commerce platforms,” CAIT National President BC Bhartia said in a letter. “This is not merely an oversight. It is a grave matter that risks undermining national unity and poses a potential threat to our internal harmony and security.”

Bhartia also referenced Operation Sindoor, India’s ongoing military operation in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, and said the sale of Pakistani-themed merchandise during such a period was disrespectful.

While Amazon and Flipkart attributed the listings to independent sellers, critics argue the platforms bear responsibility for content, particularly on issues tied to national sentiment and security.