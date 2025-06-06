Islamabad shuts over 100 illegal cattle markets, seizes 1,675 animals in pre-Eid crackdown

In a major operation ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, the Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (MCI), in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA), has shut down over 100 illegal cattle sale points across the capital and seized 1,675 animals, relocating them to designated markets.

The operation comes as part of broader efforts to regulate the booming sacrificial animal trade, which contributes billions to the informal economy each year during Eid. Unregulated roadside markets not only disrupt urban order and cleanliness, officials say, but also distort fair competition and evade municipal charges meant to fund essential services.

Acting on directives from CDA Chairman, Chief Commissioner, and DG Civil Defence Muhammad Ali Randhawa, joint teams from MCI and CDA launched targeted crackdowns across high-traffic areas including Pakistan Town, Gagri, VIP Ghauri, Sanam Chowk, Kuri Road, Park Road, Islamabad Expressway, IJP Road, Saidpur, Murree Road, and Sector E-11.

Dr. Anum Fatima, Deputy DG Enforcement and DMA Director, told APP on Friday, “Special monitoring teams, backed by magistrates and assistant commissioners, are working round the clock to prevent unauthorized sales.”

Designated livestock markets—set up at Bhinder Stop Japan Road, Zia Mosque, Sultana Foundation, Sangjani GT Road, and Sector I-12—are part of the government’s strategy to centralize cattle trade, protect consumer interests, and facilitate revenue generation through regulated fees and services. These approved markets are equipped with veterinary facilities, water supply, sanitation, and security to ensure both animal welfare and a smooth shopping experience for citizens.

Fatima added that violators face strict legal action, including fines and confiscation of animals. By curbing unauthorized setups, officials aim to safeguard not only the public environment but also the formal livestock economy, which can be undermined by informal operators who bypass health checks, pricing transparency, and space rentals.

The Eid-ul-Azha period represents one of the busiest commercial cycles for livestock dealers across Pakistan. In cities like Islamabad, where urban demand is high, unregulated markets can shift large volumes of trade away from official channels. Authorities hope that this crackdown will help ensure a safer, cleaner, and economically accountable Eid season.