OpenAI adds Google Cloud to its list of infrastructure partners

OpenAI is now using Google Cloud to help meet its growing computing needs, according to an updated list on its website.

The move adds Alphabet’s cloud platform to a list of suppliers that already includes Microsoft, Oracle, and CoreWeave.

The decision highlights how demand for infrastructure to train and run AI models is pushing OpenAI to expand beyond Microsoft, which was its exclusive cloud provider until January.

Earlier this year, OpenAI joined with SoftBank and Oracle on the $500 billion Stargate data center project. It also signed multi-billion-dollar agreements with CoreWeave to increase computing power.

The agreement with Google marks another step in OpenAI’s efforts to diversify its sources of cloud infrastructure.