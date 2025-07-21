Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Prime Minister launches digital system for medical device licensing, promises efficiency

New system aims to cut registration time to 20 days, tackle delays and corruption in healthcare

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated a digital system for the licensing and registration of medical devices on Monday, calling it a major step toward transparency and efficiency in the health sector. The Prime Minister acknowledged that while reforming healthcare is challenging, it is achievable through hard work and commitment.

The PM praised the Ministry of Health for its efforts in digitising the system and congratulated Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for implementing the new system. He highlighted that the system, which started as a project under the PDM government, replaces years-long delays with a 20-day processing time for medical device registration.

The Prime Minister also shared past challenges, including the substandard quality of medicines in public hospitals, which led to a successful initiative ensuring all medicines purchased are of standard quality. He called for continued joint efforts from federal and provincial authorities to strengthen the healthcare system and improve Pakistan’s global standing.

Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal emphasised that the digital system would eliminate bribery and the need for recommendations, allowing applicants to submit documents online and receive licenses at home within 20 days. He also discussed ongoing efforts to improve primary healthcare, regulate medical councils, and introduce QR and barcodes to verify the authenticity and pricing of medicines.

The ceremony concluded with the Prime Minister officially launching the system and handing over the first license to the CEO of Quick Test Pakistan Limited. Federal ministers and senior officials from DRAP were also present at the event.

Previous article
Government launches EV scheme with 25% women’s quota, prioritises youth and low-income groups
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.