Prime Minister launches digital system for medical device licensing, promises efficiency

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated a digital system for the licensing and registration of medical devices on Monday, calling it a major step toward transparency and efficiency in the health sector. The Prime Minister acknowledged that while reforming healthcare is challenging, it is achievable through hard work and commitment.

The PM praised the Ministry of Health for its efforts in digitising the system and congratulated Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for implementing the new system. He highlighted that the system, which started as a project under the PDM government, replaces years-long delays with a 20-day processing time for medical device registration.

The Prime Minister also shared past challenges, including the substandard quality of medicines in public hospitals, which led to a successful initiative ensuring all medicines purchased are of standard quality. He called for continued joint efforts from federal and provincial authorities to strengthen the healthcare system and improve Pakistan’s global standing.

Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal emphasised that the digital system would eliminate bribery and the need for recommendations, allowing applicants to submit documents online and receive licenses at home within 20 days. He also discussed ongoing efforts to improve primary healthcare, regulate medical councils, and introduce QR and barcodes to verify the authenticity and pricing of medicines.

The ceremony concluded with the Prime Minister officially launching the system and handing over the first license to the CEO of Quick Test Pakistan Limited. Federal ministers and senior officials from DRAP were also present at the event.