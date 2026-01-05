Sign in
Monday, January 5, 2026
For the Telenor acquisition to work, PTCL needs to be able to raise prices

Analysts believe that PTCL has all the ingredients to stage a comeback, provided it is able to raise the stubbornly low prices in Pakistani telecoms, without losing market share

By Profit Report

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) has finally closed its long-anticipated purchase of Telenor Pakistan – a transaction that has been years in the making and, in many ways, a referendum on whether Pakistan’s telecoms market can move from destructive price wars to something closer to “pricing power”.

In a filing with the Pakistan Stock Exchange, PTCL said it has completed the acquisition of 100% shareholding of Telenor Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd and Orion Towers (Pvt) Ltd on 31 December 2025, with shares transferred into PTCL’s name. The deal was first announced in December 2023, and has created a combined operator that is a much stronger No. 2 in the market.

The purchase has never been framed as a bargain-basement tuck-in. The agreed purchase price to acquire Telenor Pakistan on an enterprise value of Rs108 billion, on a cash-free, debt-free basis. And PTCL arranged up to $400 million of financing with an IFC-led consortium (including the Silk Road Fund and British International Investment), a seven-year facility with quarterly repayments.

That arithmetic dictates the core question for investors: what has to happen for PTCL to earn an adequate return on a heavily leveraged, politically sensitive, regulator-scrutinised telecoms consolidation?

 

Profit Report

