Meet Pakistan Reinsurance: The profitable backbone of Pakistan’s insurance industry

Consider a high rising tower. The glinting facade of glass and chrome. The towering presence of the skyscraper as it blocks out the sky from the eyeline. The whole skyline is populated by one tower bigger than the last one as if trying to reach out and touch the stars present in the space above it. While it is astounding to see such a man made structure dominating the eye sight, there is something much more incredible about the buildings as well. It is the steel that was used to build these monstrosities. The amount of metal that went in while constructing these buildings allowed it to stand tall from the ground to the top.

The unsung hero in this case is the steel which forms the backbone of the building, however, it does not get the recognition that it deserves. Something similar exists in the insurance industry. There needs to be a certain amount of assuredness that needs to be present in the industry which allows it to function. For the insurance sector, the integral role is played by reinsurers. The fundamental task of these companies is to insure the policy that has been made by another company. In simple terms, it is known as insurance for insurers.

The importance of the reinsurers can be explained through an example. Suppose there is Company A which sells insurance policies to the public. When an individual buys an insurance policy, they commit to pay a premium on this policy for any damage that can take place in the future. They pay a price for any claim that might arise from the insured asset in the future. On the other side, Company A gets to earn the premium from the policy while being liable to pay back a claim in case any such case arises.

In a simple model, the customer is paying the premium while the company is on the hook to pay off the claims. The model can be considered risky from the point of view of the company who might feel that they will not be able to pay back the claims in case they come up. In such a situation, they can then go to the reinsurer and make a commitment to them that they will pay a premium to the reinsurer while taking out an insurance on the policy that they have already sold.

The benefit to Company A in this situation is that they can transfer the risk of any claim arising in the future to the reinsurer against a premium that they will end up paying. In case a claim comes from the customer, they can essentially just become a middle man and transfer the claim from the reinsurer to the customer and bear no additional cost. Company A has been able to transfer the risk from their books to the reinsurer against a fee that they have to pay.

The benefit to the reinsurer is that they are able to secure a premium from Company A while having the additional risk of being liable to pay the claim if and when it comes.

The role of the reinsurance companies, thus, becomes important for the insurance industry as other companies will be willing to sell more policies knowing that they can reduce their risk thanks to the role of the reinsurance company. In Pakistan, this role is played by Pakistan Reinsurance (PAKRE) which is responsible for carrying out this task.

Usually, in cases where institutions are established to help an industry or sector, the goal is to provide stability and certainty rather than look to earn a profit. When the State Bank of Pakistan establishes a protection for the depositors of the private banks, the aim is to provide support to the banking segment in case a bank goes under. The surprising element for Pakre has been that it has not only helped the sector but has also been able to earn a profit while being able to do so. This is the story of how Pakre went from being a support system to a profitable entity.

The historical importance of Pakistan Reinsurance

It is no hidden secret that Pakistan’s economy has been in a fragile state since very long. After bouts of nationalization, the macroeconomic challenge makes it difficult to have any certainty in the economic landscape of the country. Dollar shocks, inflation, sudden changes in policies and dependence on imports has meant that the economic trajectory has zig zagged throughout its history. Even in such an erratic environment, there are guard rails that have been built into the system which have helped the country weather some shocks that could have further derailed its economic progress. One such entity has been Pakistan Reinsurance.

The company counts itself as the sole domestic reinsurer in the country and forms the backbone on which the whole industry is based upon. The badge of honour that has been attained by Pakre is not only based on the fact that it is a safeguard for the industry but has been able to do so while earning profits. While the rest of the economy has faced external shocks of exchange rate volatility, high interest rates and economic downturn, Pakre has been able to earn consistent profits owing to operational strengths.

As the insurance industry has grown over time, its progress has been intertwined with the evolution of Pakre itself, strengthening the domestic insurance market and allowing for the risk to be transferred from the companies to the reinsurer.

At the time of independence, the insurance market of the country was underdeveloped and the market was dominated by foreign insurers and reinsurers. The insurance function was carried out by foreign companies while reinsurance was carried out outside the country. This meant that rather than building the local market, there was an outflow of foreign exchange while leaving it vulnerable to any external shocks that were taking place.

Seeing the exposure of the industry, the strategic importance of industry development was seen which would be able to foster trade, infrastructure and local industrialization. Private insurers had to be incentivized to enter the market which would provide a cover of security to the traders and industrialists. A reinsurer was required which would allow insurance companies to be able to underwrite large risks while providing a local alternative. This would reduce the dependence on foreign institutions which were carrying out the task in the past.

This led to the establishment of Pakistan Reinsurance in 1952. The government set up the reinsurer as a state-owned company which was mandated to accept a portion of the insurance market which was underwritten by local insurers through compulsory cession. The role of the company was to retain the insurance premiums within the country, limiting the dependence on foreign reinsurers and reducing the outflow of foreign exchange. With a lack of expertise in the industry, the company was also tasked with building domestic expertise and capacity in underwriting, actuarial sciences and claims management. Lastly and most importantly, it was created to transfer the risk from the companies to the reinsurer.

The benefits of this step could be seen in the manner in which the insurance industry started to prosper as they expanded their services from life to marine, fire, aviation and engineering based policies.

The decades following the creation of Pakre saw economic development taking place in the country which was primarily led by the state. The government took the initiative to help establish public infrastructure and large scale industrial projects which increased the trade volumes of insurance policies. The state was responsible for setting up power sector projects, transportation and manufacturing. As the policies grew in size and value, the reinsurance function was fulfilled by Pakre. Increasing demand led to expansion in underwriting capacity and building international relationships to spread the risk further.

Nationalization and corporatization

The nationalization drive of Bhutto in the 70s saw Pakre being impacted as well. As the economy started to come under the control of the government, the period saw a turning point in the financial sector. The insurance industry as a whole was brought under the control of the state leading to the role of Pakre becoming even more pronounced as it was already a public sector entity. Nationalization should have brought stability and public accountability to the company, however, bureaucratic inefficiencies and lack of commercial viability proved to be challenging.

As the country moved towards privatization and economic liberalization, there was a call for adopting corporate governance and practices in order to improve efficiency and transparency. In 2000, the company was converted into a public limited company leading to an institutional shift and aligning its corporate norms that were being practised. The benefits of this drive was a more efficient governance structure, enhanced accountability and transparency of financial operations.

This shift also saw the company being listed on the stock exchange which further led to disclosures and increased transparency. Even though the government was the major shareholder, there was an interest of private investors to take a stake in the company. This led to market expectations and increased scrutiny of its financial performance.

The most recent development for the company has been the expansion of Pakre in the retakaful operations. As the country sees a shift towards Shariah-compliant financial products, there is a plethora of companies providing takaful services to their customers. Takaful is the Shariah-compliant alternative to insurance that has been developed. In line with this, there is also a need for reinsurance services in takaful leading to retakaful.

Financial performance

The history and importance of Pakre is only half of the story. The other half concerns the financial performance of the company and how it has been able to fulfil a vital role while returning a stable profit as well.

The basic business model of the company is to generate premiums from the insurance policies that they are able to sell themselves. The goal of the company is to be able to sell more policies while maintaining a low exposure to risk of claims coming in the future. Based on this, it has gross premiums which it collects on all the policies it is able to sell. In order to hedge their own exposure, the company itself buys insurance from other companies willing to insure their policies. This is a way to make sure a lot of risk is not being collected on its own books. Once these premiums are deducted, the company is able to generate net premiums.

In order to generate business, Pakre also pays out commissions to different agents which end up being an expense for the company while it also looks to net out any of the claims that have been made against it. The expenses borne by the management are also taken into account which lead to underwriting profit being generated by the company. The underwriting profit tells how well the risk is being managed while trying to earn as much revenue as possible.

When premiums are earned by an insurance company, they look to invest these proceeds into different income bearing assets which are able to help it cover any claims or expenses that might be made in the future. This function allows the company to utilize their funds currently and be able to earn a profit on their investments which end up leading to higher profits in the future. This income supplements any operational or underwriting income the company earns and helps to increase its profits as well.

Going as far back as 2002, the one constant at Pakre is the fact that it has shown consistent profits which have only increased since then. In 2002, the gross premiums earned by Pakre were around Rs 3.5 billion leading to net premiums of Rs 1.6 billion and profit after tax of Rs 33 crores. Pakre was able to retain nearly half of its premiums from gross premiums while it was able to generate underwriting profit which was around 3% of its gross premiums. Once the investment income was considered, the net profit margin increased to 9.5%.

From 2002 to 2024, gross premiums grew by 7 times which is a cumulative growth rate of around 10% per year. Similar to this, the net premiums also grew by the same rate which shows that the risk control management of the company has been dependable and sustainable.

The most important fact has been that the company actually saw its net premium percentage grow which had been declining since 2018. Starting at 46% in 2002, this rate touched a high of 66% in 2016. Since then, the rate kept falling till 2024 touching a low of 27.45%. In 2024, this trend was finally bucked and the rate jumped back to 44% in the most recent year.

In comparison to this, the expenses made up 43% of gross premium in 2002. Around 2016 and 2017, this rate increased to more than 60% and touched 71% in 2017. 2024 closed out with this ratio standing at 34.5% which means that almost a third of gross premiums were being paid out in expenses. One way to cover these expenses is to generate positive returns from investments that have been carried out. In 2002, investment return made up 7.7% of gross premiums which were clocked in at around 14% in 2024.

Based on these incomes and expenses, the net margin of Pakre started at 9.5% in 2002 and will increase to 15% by the end of 2024. This shows that Pakre has been able to increase its revenues while also controlling its expenses to a greater degree. This allows them to retain more of its premiums as profits.

The fruits of this labour are evident in the balance sheet of the company which has retained profits of Rs 8 billion which have accumulated since its inception. In addition to this are the reserves that the company has been able to carve out which are worth Rs 6.3 additionally. Due to this, the equity of the company stands at Rs 23.5 billion. This is complemented by additional financing where Pakre has taken liabilities of Rs 56.6 billion which are primarily composed of underwriting provisions of Rs 36.2 billion.

These two sources of funds have been used to pay for assets worth Rs 81.7 billion. The biggest asset on the books is investments worth Rs 26.4 billion which are made up of Rs 10.5 billion in equities and Rs 16 billion in debt securities. In addition to this, Rs 21.2 billion was from receivables, Rs 13 billion was in the form of prepayments and Rs 10 billion was reinsurance recoveries that had been made against claims. With a portfolio of Rs 26 billion, the reinsurance company has some heft and sway in the capital markets.

With that being said, the investment strategy of the company seems to be erring on the cautious side. Interest rates had been hovering at an all time high of 22% for most of 2023 and 2024. Since June of 2024, these rates have been cut and are now at around 11%. In response to this, Pakre seems to be too slow to react to this change. The company is still relying too heavily on debt securities. As the rates have decreased, the return on its investments has fallen.

The company could have covered this fall with better returns in the equity market which it has missed out on. At the end of December 2024, Rs 16.8 billion were invested in debt securities with only Rs 6.9 billion being invested in equities. In the 9 months after that, debt securities are still worth Rs 16 billion while equities have only increased to Rs 10.5 billion.

The difference becomes starker when it is considered that the equity markets have increased almost 4 fold since June of 2023 which could have improved the net margins and profitability even further.