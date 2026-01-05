Telcos have their valentines month sorted, 5G auction set for February

Pakistan’s telecommunications sector stands at a pivotal juncture. After years of policy missteps, failed auctions, and mounting infrastructure deficits, the country is preparing for its most ambitious spectrum release ever, nearly 600 MHz across multiple frequency bands. The outcome will determine whether Pakistan accelerates toward digital competitiveness or continues its slide into regional irrelevance.

The stakes could not be higher. Independent analyses estimate that getting this auction right could catalyze over $4 billion in economic growth and position Pakistan as a regional digital hub. Getting it wrong risks repeating the pattern that has plagued South Asian telecommunications, under-subscription, delayed deployment, and billions in foregone economic opportunity.

The spectrum desert

Pakistan operates as one of Asia’s most spectrum-starved markets. With only 274 MHz of commercially deployed spectrum, Pakistani operators struggle to serve a population increasingly hungry for data.

“We are a spectrum-starved country. Pakistan has a population of 240 million people, yet our telecom industry operates on just 274 MHz of spectrum, extremely limited by any measure. To put this in perspective, Bangladesh, with about two-thirds of our population, provides 600 MHz,” remarked, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunications Shaza Fatima Khawaja

The analogy that resonates with industry insiders is simple: Pakistan is running six-lane traffic on a two-lane road. Monthly data consumption has exploded from 3 GB per customer in 2019 to 8.8 GB in 2025. Yet the infrastructure to carry this traffic has remained largely static. The result is the congestion that frustrates millions of users daily through dropped calls, sluggish speeds, and network timeouts during peak hours.

Average mobile broadband speeds in Pakistan hover between 15-20 Mbps, while regional leaders deliver 40-60 Mbps. This performance gap translates directly into economic consequences: digital services penetration runs 35% below regional averages, e-commerce growth faces connectivity barriers, and enterprise adoption of cloud and IoT services remains constrained by network limitations.

A history of failure

The root cause of Pakistan’s spectrum scarcity lies in how successive governments have approached frequency allocation. Spectrum sales have historically been viewed as a one-time source of fiscal revenue, with network improvement and technological advancement treated as secondary concerns.

This philosophy has produced a string of auction failures. The 2014 auction covering 850 MHz and 1800 MHz bands left spectrum unsold due to prohibitively high reserve prices. The 2021 auction for 1800 MHz and 2.1 GHz bands repeated the pattern. In both cases, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA) pricing strategy prioritized immediate government revenue over long-term infrastructure development.

The contrast with regional success stories is instructive. India’s spectrum auctions between 2021 and 2024 raised $19 billion while achieving 95% subscription rates. The difference was not operator appetite, it was auction design. India set reserve prices at 12-15% of operator revenue and extended payment terms to 20 years, allowing operators to simultaneously acquire spectrum and invest in network deployment.

The result: 5G coverage across 200+ cities within 18 months, the fastest rollout in Asia outside China. Pakistan’s challenge has never been operator interest. It has been creating auction conditions that reflect market realities rather than wishful government revenue projections.

The financial squeeze

Behind the spectrum statistics lies a more troubling story of industry financial stress. Pakistan’s telecommunications sector presents a case study in how rapid technological change can destroy traditional business models when pricing policies ignore economic fundamentals.

Pakistani consumers have embraced mobile data with unprecedented enthusiasm, yet operator revenues have moved in the opposite direction.

This inverse relationship reflects Pakistan’s ultra-competitive pricing environment, where fierce competition has driven data costs to $0.12 per gigabyte, among the world’s lowest. Monthly average revenue per user sits at just $1.10-1.30, compared to $2.20-2.50 in India, $3.50-4.00 in Vietnam, and $5.50-6.50 in Thailand.

The tax burden compounds operator distress. Pakistan leads the region with 34.5% total information and communication technology taxes, the world’s most punitive environment for telecom investment. Operators face a bewildering array of levies including 39% corporate tax, 19.5% provincial sales tax, multiple import duties, and various regulatory fees that drain cash flow needed for network investment.

When spectrum costs consume 25-30% of operator revenue, as Pakistan’s previous auction designs demanded, there is simply no capital left for the towers, radios, and fiber that transform frequency allocations into actual network improvements.

The Bangladesh warning

Perhaps no case study better illustrates the gap between spectrum auction success and deployment reality than neighboring Bangladesh. In March 2022, Bangladesh conducted what appeared to be a model spectrum auction, raising $1.2 billion as all four major operators purchased allocations across 2300 MHz and 2600 MHz bands.

The mechanics worked perfectly. Grameenphone and Robi each acquired 60 MHz in the 2600 MHz band for approximately $336 million each. Banglalink took 40 MHz in the 2300 MHz band for $224 million, while state-run Teletalk secured 30 MHz for $168 million. Spectrum was allocated, licenses issued, and regulatory frameworks established for 5G launch by late 2022 or early 2023.

Nearly three years later, not a single commercial 5G service has launched in Bangladesh. The initial optimism has given way to quiet acknowledgment of failure. The 2024 regulatory guidelines quietly removed “5G” from their title and omitted specific rollout obligations, acknowledging industry-wide reluctance to deploy despite spectrum ownership.

Operator executives have been remarkably candid about their 5G skepticism. The group CEO of Banglalink’s parent company dismissed 5G as “vanity,” emphasizing that “4G for all, not 5G for a few” remains the strategic priority when almost half of Bangladeshi mobile users still lack 4G access. Telenor’s CEO noted that while 5G offers theoretical benefits, consumer benefits remain minimal compared to 4G, with true value lying in specialized industrial applications rather than mass market deployment.

Bangladesh’s experience delivers a sobering lesson: conducting spectrum auctions without addressing underlying deployment prerequisites creates the worst possible outcome, operators pay billions for spectrum they cannot viably utilize while governments claim success for auctions that produce no actual service improvement.

“The commercial rollout of 5G in Pakistan will take time, even after the planned spectrum auction. Initially, the spectrum will mainly enhance existing 4G service delivery. For widespread 5G adoption, it is essential to address demand-side factors, establish clear cutoff dates for phasing out 2G and 3G, upgrade backhaul infrastructure, and implement necessary pricing reforms,” explained, Parvez Iftikhar, senior IT consultant and founding CEO of Pakistan’s Universal Service Fund

Legal clouds on the horizon

Adding to Pakistan’s challenges is a complex web of litigation and regulatory uncertainty. Approximately 161.6 MHz of spectrum, more than 25% of the total proposed for auction, remains entangled in unresolved litigation, primarily in the critical 2600 MHz band central to 5G deployment.

The pending Sun TV dispute over 2600 MHz allocations creates legal obstacles that could complicate auction proceedings regardless of operator financial capacity.

“In the past PTA had conducted auctions and allocated spectrum during the pendency of court cases. In the first instance during the pendency of the case of Space Telecom in 2004, 900/1800 Mhz spectrum with mobile cellular license was awarded to Warid. Similarly in 2016, 850 MHz spectrum was awarded to Telenor in the presence of a claim by Instaphone on the said spectrum,” remarked, Aslam Hayat, Senior telecom lawyer and regulatory expert

“In the absence of a court injunction, the case of Sun TV seems to be weak as it could not show a prima facie case and irreparable loss to the court to get an injunction. Since there is no injunction against holding the spectrum auction, the spectrum auction should proceed without further delay,” he added.

However, international precedent suggests disputed spectrum auctions achieve 30-50% lower bids, with Bangladesh’s 2021 experience showing litigation-affected bands receiving 40% lower bids than clean spectrum. The recommended approach in these cases is either intensive resolution of all disputes before auction, or ring-fencing disputed spectrum for a future auction while proceeding with the legally clear 440 MHz.

The 4G reality, the 5G Dream

Pakistan’s own infrastructure realities make Bangladesh’s challenges appear manageable. Less than 15% of Pakistan’s telecommunications towers connect to fiber optic networks, compared to the global recommended standard of 40%. This creates a fundamental bottleneck for 5G deployment, which requires fiber connectivity to virtually every cell site.

Device ecosystem challenges compound the problem. Smartphone penetration sits at roughly 60%, and only a tiny fraction of handsets in the market are 5G-capable. Building 5G networks for a population that cannot access them makes little commercial sense. Industry experts argue that the priority should be improving speeds for the largest possible segment of the population, and for that, strengthening existing 4G networks is critical.

According to the telcos, better spectrum availability can increase speeds by 10-20 times on current networks. This is where immediate, tangible benefits lie.

The government, however, appears keen on headlines around 5G rollout. There is nothing wrong with building infrastructure for the future, 5G will eventually enable Pakistan to move up the value chain in areas such as artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, and next-generation services. But as one industry observer noted, “securing today’s potential is more important” than chasing tomorrow’s headlines.

The technical reality is that spectrum bands below 2,000 MHz are better suited for expanding 4G coverage, while higher bands above 2,600 MHz are more conducive for 5G capacity. The upcoming auction spans this entire range, from 700 MHz to 3,500 MHz. How operators deploy this spectrum will ultimately be their commercial decision, but policy design will heavily influence those choices.

The path forward

The upcoming auction offers Pakistan a genuine opportunity for reset. With nearly 600 MHz on offer across multiple bands, including 700 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2.1 GHz, 2.3 GHz, 2.6 GHz, and 3.5 GHz, success could transform the country’s digital trajectory. This represents Pakistan’s most comprehensive spectrum release ever, more than doubling existing capacity. But industry experts caution that the government will be fortunate if even half the spectrum on offer finds buyers.

Industry insiders agree: success hinges on three variables—price, currency, and payment terms.

International evidence offers clear guidance. Reserve prices should target 12-15% of operator revenue, not the 25-30% levels that torpedoed previous auctions. GSMA research spanning over 50 emerging market spectrum sales reveals a consistent pattern: each 5% increase in spectrum cost as a share of revenue correlates with a 3-4% drop in network investment and a six-month delay in deployment.

Payment structures matter equally. Analysts recommend extending tenors to 10-15 years, incorporating grace periods and graduated schedules aligned with infrastructure investment cycles. India’s trajectory is instructive, stretching payment terms from 10 to 20 years to free operator capital for rapid network buildout. Bangladesh chose the opposite path: its five-year tenor drained operator reserves and stalled network investment by 18 months.

Currency denomination presents another critical lever. Operators are pressing for rupee-based pricing with inflation indexation, arguing that dollar-denominated obligations have wrecked financial planning amid the rupee’s 80% depreciation since 2020. The arithmetic is punishing: an operator locked into a $100 million commitment in 2020 now faces Rs 27.8 billion rather than the original Rs 15.4 billion, a near-doubling in local currency terms that diverts capital from network expansion into currency hedging.

Complementary fiscal measures could amplify these reforms. A five-year tax holiday on 5G capital expenditure, duty exemptions on network equipment, and industrial electricity tariffs for telecom infrastructure could collectively unlock $700 million to $1.5 billion for deployment.

The integrated calculus is compelling. A market-aligned approach might yield $4-6 billion in auction proceeds, ostensibly less than the $6-8 billion a high-reserve strategy could theoretically extract. But here is the trade-off: the market-aligned path enables $3.5-4.5 billion in network investment and $10-15 billion in economic impact over five years. The extractive approach suppresses investment to $1.5-2 billion and caps economic gains at $3-5 billion.

Forgoing $2 billion in auction revenue to unlock $10 billion in economic value is not a concession, it is sound policy.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, underscored that the design of Pakistan’s upcoming spectrum auction will play a defining role in shaping the telecom sector’s future. He stressed the need to align spectrum pricing with the rupee-based revenue model of telecom operators, as this would ease financial pressures and enable faster network deployment.

Drawing parallels with the PIA auction, he said a rationally structured, long-term policy approach anchored in national objectives is indispensable for expanding affordable internet access nationwide. Moreover, he urged the government to incentivize the adoption of 5G-enabled devices to strengthen the country’s digital ecosystem

The moment of decision

Recent developments have cleared key hurdles. The Ufone-Telenor merger has received regulatory approval, establishing a three-player market structure. The legal and commercial framework is in place. The time to move forward has arrived.

Pakistan must design this auction to maximize long-term value rather than short-term extraction. It must learn from India’s success and Bangladesh’s stagnation. It must recognize that spectrum is not a fiscal windfall to be harvested but infrastructure foundation to be cultivated.

The PIA privatization demonstrated that strategic deal design, prioritizing sustainable growth over immediate fiscal gains, can transform national assets into engines of long-term value. The same principle applies to spectrum.

The framework is clear. The evidence is unambiguous. The choice is Pakistan’s.