Nepra slightly reduces national average electricity tariff for 2026

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has lowered the national average electricity tariff by 62 paise per unit for the calendar year 2026, effective January 1.

The decision sets the new average tariff at Rs33.38 per kWh, down from Rs34.00 per kWh in the previous year. The reduction comes as part of the regulator’s effort to balance the revenue requirements of different distribution companies (ex-Wapda Discos), each of which has varying transmission and distribution (T&D) loss levels.

As part of its regulatory role, Nepra has determined specific tariffs for each distribution company, including Gujranwala, Quetta, Multan, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Peshawar, Tribal Areas, and Hazara, which had filed multi-year tariff petitions for the 2025-26 to 2029-30 period. These tariffs are based on projected revenue needs and are set to align with policy guidelines from the Ministry of Energy.

The total revenue requirement for the ex-Wapda Discos has been estimated at Rs3.379 trillion for 2026, with Rs2.923 trillion allocated for power purchase costs and Rs456.15 billion for distribution companies’ margins and prior-year adjustments. This is based on projected sales of 101,234 gigawatt-hours for the year.

The tariff rebasing follows the federal cabinet’s approval and the Ministry of Energy’s directives, marking the annual adjustment in consumer-end electricity prices. Nepra has communicated the determined tariffs to the federal government for the uniform tariff application submission.