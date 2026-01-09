Sign in
Friday, January 9, 2026
Ghandhara Tyre suspends plant operations due to gas supply issues

Company suspends plant operations due to gas supply issues but assures continued tyre supply to regional customers

By News Desk

Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber Company Limited has announced the suspension of its plant operations on Monday, January 12, 2026, due to declining gas supply. The company cited reduced gas availability from the SSGC system, leading to depletion and low gas pressure, which impacted its operations.

Despite this disruption, the company assured that it does not expect any significant impact on its sales, as regional offices will continue to supply tyres to customers.

The company’s decision was disclosed to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in compliance with the Securities Act, 2015, ensuring transparency with its stakeholders.

 

