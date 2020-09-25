Banks to disburse loans under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme from next week

KARACHI: Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) Chairman Lt Gen (r) Anwar Ali Hyder said on Friday that six commercial banks that form the consortium for financing PM’s Naya Pakistan Housing Programme would start giving loans from next week under the guidelines devised by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
Anwar Ali Hyder, while addressing a seminar on “Opportunities in Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme for Members of Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD)” via video link from Islamabad, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team were making strenuous efforts to boost housing and construction sector in the country while ensuring convenient availability of soft loans and land required in building low-cost houses, fulfilling the lifelong dream of a common man to have his/her own shelter.
He said to make Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme a big success, the federal government had taken various important decisions which included fixed tax regime for builders and developers, 90 per cent tax relief and incentives to private banks for financing this revolutionary housing scheme.
The banks were facing problems in providing soft financing for the houses on a low interest rate but the government had taken drastic steps to ensure the provision house-financing loans at 5 to 7 per cent interest rates.
The lending banks would get a number of incentives and I hope that banks designated for this housing programme would start introducing their products next week, he added.
ABAD Chairman Mohsin Sheikhani said Pakistan was facing shortage of more than 12 million houses and ABAD was working on countering this problem by providing low-cost affordable houses for the last seven years.
ABAD had provided information of low-cost housing schemes to Prime Minister Imran Khan and he had taken this initiative as part of his election manifesto. Now, he is taking serious steps to fulfill his promise to provide five million low-cost houses to the masses of the country.
He informed that the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, during a meeting with builders here, promised to grant project approval within fifteen days of the submission of finalized documents.
He also promised to provide land for starting low-cost housing in the province similar to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Naya Pakistan Housing Task Force Chairman Ziagham Rizvi said after taking in-depth presentation on housing and construction sector, and 72 allied industries, the prime minister had firmly decided to boost the construction industry as this was the only industry which had potential of providing enormous amount of jobs to skilled and unskilled workforce along with shelter to the people.
He said that Pakistan’s banks had provided only Rs106 billion housing loans over the last 70 years which is only 0.23 per cent of gross domestic product. Now, the government had carved out 10-year housing plan.
Federal Board of Revenue Former Chairman Shabbar Zaidi said the construction of low-cost houses was possible only when housing financing was available at very nominal interest rates. It would be practical and yielding to provide house financing and land free of cost for the success of Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, he said.
Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General Asif Ikram said that KDA was ready for joint venture with builders and developers for low-cost housing schemes.
“We are trying to provide free land for Naya Pakistan Housing scheme in Sindh,” he said.
Habib Bank Limited Head of Islamic Finance Salimullah Shaikh and Meezan Bank General Manager Tanveer Hussain said that banks were ready to provide 80 per cent financing for low-cost housing schemes on low interest rates.
Sindh Building Control Authority Director General Ashkar Dawar said he would provide approvals of building plans within 10 days on submission of complete documents and formalities and assured all possible cooperation in executing the projects.
Mortgage housing and loans are not popular in Pakistan because of higher interest rates. It may change the scenario now.
This scheme is only for Villages, not for people having plots in the cities like Lahore as Policy of this scheme is very poor.
1. After construction, Total cost of housing unit, There is limit.
2. Secondly, there is limit on constructed area over the plot.
Policy is Ridiculois, nonsense, and not supporting middle class of society.
Even one banker supposed to promote this scheme was claiming that as per curren policy, there will be no one who will qualify for construction over plot as current policy not allow.
Policy should be reviewed again.
There should be no restriction over constructed cover area and Total cost of unit value for city like lahore is unrealistic.
A good move. Now, its upto people how they can enjoy this offer.
Good step but it’s bad due interest. It must be interest free please
I doubt if this project is for the poor or middle class specially when no civilian officer is in charge. Secondly why you are offering loans? A person who is not able to buy land than how you aspect him or her to take the loan and pay. The best way was to give 3 to five marla land to people and let them build house by them selves in specific area by doing plotting in it. People made long ques standing day n night to sumit applications for naya housing project I wonder how imran Khan is going to contact those who are illiterate and have no access or families with computer. Let’s hope poor and deserving really get their own roof and nothing happen like……
First of all give compensation to those who have houses in Naya Nazimabad……the area almost drowned due to rain…..now a new game is being set to sell property……
A very good initiative of present gov to fuel the growth of 72 industries which are indirectly linked with growth of construction sector
It’s only for builder not for layman or individuals
As per Set limit for construction on plots, no one will be
eligible to avail loan for construction in cities like Lahore.
As they have set limit 6 Millilon after construction on 10 Marla plot. In Lahore, 5 Marla plot costs around 6 Million.
Policy is very poor.
Yes, Policy of this scheme supports builders or developers, not individuals and middle class segment of
society.
Deaf and dumb media is only praising, not giving actual facts.
This Naya Pakistan giving chance to have your own dream home. Avail this opportunity.
Sir puchna yeh Hai k Lahore ki jo reputed society’s hain lake city park view villas bahria ect yehan rgistory intqal nai Society letter Hai Kia bank construction k Lea finance kry gy yhan ya koi area decided Kiye hain
No, Banks will not provide loans under this scheme in reputed societies of Lahore like Lake city, Bahria etc as policy of this scheme is very bad and not allow.
Scheme to government nekalti ache neyat se mgr is mulk me cruption or talukat ki waja se faida wohi garebo ka haq mar k othate hy jo ik nahi kai ghr or jaidad k malik hote hy hum jese log bs tax dete rahe or rent k makan me apni dunya rent bhr bhr k khatam krle milna melana kch nahi hy
this is the best time to buy a flat or construct a home loan payment plan is 10 years. if anyone affords it. the right time to own property in Pakistan.
only in villages, not in cities
I like this housing scheam ,this is is a v good opertunity for those who do not have their own houses and living in rented houses for year and years and can kick out from that houses any time by their house owners .
yeh sab drama hay ,, imran khan acha insan hay magar yeh ghar kisi ko nahi milne wala qu k yeh scheme just ameero k liye hay, ghareeb banda bahot ziyada ghareeb ho gaya hay, aor ameer banda bahot ameer.
mey middle class ka hoon, magar is mehengai ney mera dam b tor diya hay,
meri halat aisy ho gai hay Allah bachaye sab ko
