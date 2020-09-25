Sign inSubscribe
Banking

Banks to disburse loans under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme from next week

Avatar
By APP

KARACHI: Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) Chairman Lt Gen (r) Anwar Ali Hyder said on Friday that six commercial banks that form the consortium for financing PM’s Naya Pakistan Housing Programme would start giving loans from next week under the guidelines devised by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Anwar Ali Hyder, while addressing a seminar on “Opportunities in Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme for Members of Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD)” via video link from Islamabad, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team were making strenuous efforts to boost housing and construction sector in the country while ensuring convenient availability of soft loans and land required in building low-cost houses, fulfilling the lifelong dream of a common man to have his/her own shelter.

He said to make Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme a big success, the federal government had taken various important decisions which included fixed tax regime for builders and developers, 90 per cent tax relief and incentives to private banks for financing this revolutionary housing scheme.

The banks were facing problems in providing soft financing for the houses on a low interest rate but the government had taken drastic steps to ensure the provision house-financing loans at 5 to 7 per cent interest rates.

The lending banks would get a number of incentives and I hope that banks designated for this housing programme would start introducing their products next week, he added.

ABAD Chairman Mohsin Sheikhani said Pakistan was facing shortage of more than 12 million houses and ABAD was working on countering this problem by providing low-cost affordable houses for the last seven years.

ABAD had provided information of low-cost housing schemes to Prime Minister Imran Khan and he had taken this initiative as part of his election manifesto. Now, he is taking serious steps to fulfill his promise to provide five million low-cost houses to the masses of the country.

He informed that the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, during a meeting with builders here, promised to grant project approval within fifteen days of the submission of finalized documents.

He also promised to provide land for starting low-cost housing in the province similar to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Naya Pakistan Housing Task Force Chairman Ziagham Rizvi said after taking in-depth presentation on housing and construction sector, and 72 allied industries, the prime minister had firmly decided to boost the construction industry as this was the only industry which had potential of providing enormous amount of jobs to skilled and unskilled workforce along with shelter to the people.

He said that Pakistan’s banks had provided only Rs106 billion housing loans over the last 70 years which is only 0.23 per cent of gross domestic product. Now, the government had carved out 10-year housing plan.

Federal Board of Revenue Former Chairman Shabbar Zaidi said the construction of low-cost houses was possible only when housing financing was available at very nominal interest rates. It would be practical and yielding to provide house financing and land free of cost for the success of Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, he said.

Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General Asif Ikram said that KDA was ready for joint venture with builders and developers for low-cost housing schemes.

“We are trying to provide free land for Naya Pakistan Housing scheme in Sindh,” he said.

Habib Bank Limited Head of Islamic Finance Salimullah Shaikh and Meezan Bank General Manager Tanveer Hussain said that banks were ready to provide 80 per cent financing for low-cost housing schemes on low interest rates.

Sindh Building Control Authority Director General Ashkar Dawar said he would provide approvals of building plans within 10 days on submission of complete documents and formalities and assured all possible cooperation in executing the projects.

Previous articleAsad reviews education projects under PSDP
Next articlePIAF-Founders Alliance clean sweeps first phase of LCCI polls 
Avatar
APP

132 COMMENTS

  2. Hello sir kindly inform about details of small poultry farm industry loan because I need loan for my business thank you very much

  3. I would appreciate if the housing scheme is also intiated all over the country including District Mirpurkhas because recent rain have distracted the entire city and many people are rented in demolised house migratwd from Thar here after such a flood. I have been living from 1992 in rented houses!

    • This scheme is only for Villages, not for people having plots in the cities like Lahore as Policy of this scheme is very poor.
      1. After construction, Total cost of housing unit, There is limit.
      2. Secondly, there is limit on constructed area over the plot.
      Policy is Ridiculois, nonsense, and not supporting middle class of society.
      Even one banker supposed to promote this scheme was claiming that as per curren policy, there will be no one who will qualify for construction over plot as current policy not allow.

      Policy should be reviewed again.

      There should be no restriction over constructed cover area and Total cost of unit value for city like lahore is unrealistic.

      • 01831000003776 ye mra account number hai bhai ghr bnana hai ALLAH PAK G sb ki madad kren AMEEN SUMA AMEEN agr koi loan de skta hai bgr intrst k to mje de mai use thre thre kr k de dunga beshak regstry le le

  17. I doubt if this project is for the poor or middle class specially when no civilian officer is in charge. Secondly why you are offering loans? A person who is not able to buy land than how you aspect him or her to take the loan and pay. The best way was to give 3 to five marla land to people and let them build house by them selves in specific area by doing plotting in it. People made long ques standing day n night to sumit applications for naya housing project I wonder how imran Khan is going to contact those who are illiterate and have no access or families with computer. Let’s hope poor and deserving really get their own roof and nothing happen like……

  18. Asslam 0 Alikum
    Sir thori details bta denge k kse hoga loan kse Mil skta hai NBP m malom kia tha wo log to khe rhe hain Humen abi tak koi update ni hai is lye sir plz thora guide krden ap .
    Thnks

  27. First of all give compensation to those who have houses in Naya Nazimabad……the area almost drowned due to rain…..now a new game is being set to sell property……

  31. A very good initiative of present gov to fuel the growth of 72 industries which are indirectly linked with growth of construction sector

  41. I am applicant of NPHP.I want to know when and how we will be asked to submit application for obtaining loan for general public of NPHDA and membership registration form for further process of lucky draw.Thank you..

  52. Yes

    Very nice effort of PM
    i really needy 10 marla house and hopefull give us chance to get it by the effort of banks
    PM must push banks otherewise matter will be remain
    pLS UPDATE ANY FRIEND IF HAVE LATEST HOUSEING SCHEME INFO
    M.FAROOQ
    03004623652

  53. As per Set limit for construction on plots, no one will be
    eligible to avail loan for construction in cities like Lahore.
    As they have set limit 6 Millilon after construction on 10 Marla plot. In Lahore, 5 Marla plot costs around 6 Million.

    Policy is very poor.

  55. Yes, Policy of this scheme supports builders or developers, not individuals and middle class segment of
    society.
    Deaf and dumb media is only praising, not giving actual facts.

  59. Assalam 0 Alikum
    Sir Details batta daen kasay milly ga lon
    Or monthly installments kiya hon gaen ??
    I m watting for this response 😊

  60. Assalam 0 Alikum
    Sir Details batta daen kasay milly ga lon
    Or monthly installments kiya hon gaen ??
    I m watting for this response

  62. Koi b ghr ya Flat dila skta h tu plz dila do m monthly pay kr ta raho ga plz contact no 0312 8911825 mangna Allah se chaiye mgr wasila b wo hi bana ta h

  70. Sir puchna yeh Hai k Lahore ki jo reputed society’s hain lake city park view villas bahria ect yehan rgistory intqal nai Society letter Hai Kia bank construction k Lea finance kry gy yhan ya koi area decided Kiye hain

  71. No, Banks will not provide loans under this scheme in reputed societies of Lahore like Lake city, Bahria etc as policy of this scheme is very bad and not allow.

    • Scheme to government nekalti ache neyat se mgr is mulk me cruption or talukat ki waja se faida wohi garebo ka haq mar k othate hy jo ik nahi kai ghr or jaidad k malik hote hy hum jese log bs tax dete rahe or rent k makan me apni dunya rent bhr bhr k khatam krle milna melana kch nahi hy

  74. this is the best time to buy a flat or construct a home loan payment plan is 10 years. if anyone affords it. the right time to own property in Pakistan.

  79. Assalm o alaiakum sir g mujha b update krden plz mehbani apko mujha b loan chahiye apna ghr banwany k liye plz 0060163847649 wts me plz all update irequst

  81. AOA..mujy koi bty gha k kab take loan mil skta hai or kitna mil skta ha humybapna ghr banana ha Allah pak her kise ko apna ghr bnany ke tafeek dy ameen

  88. I like this housing scheam ,this is is a v good opertunity for those who do not have their own houses and living in rented houses for year and years and can kick out from that houses any time by their house owners .

  89. Sir,
    Bank walay naheen de rahaiy loan wo government ki bajaiy apni scheme ko promote kar rahai hain
    Aor national bank to keh raha hai keh abhi tak hamari koi policy hi naheen aiee Sir do the needful

  95. Sir ham log rent k ghar me rehte hen apne Ghar ki koshishon me abtak nakam he rahe hen government ne ye scheame nikali hai tab Kya hame is se apne Ghar kelye loan mil sakta hai

  100. yeh sab drama hay ,, imran khan acha insan hay magar yeh ghar kisi ko nahi milne wala qu k yeh scheme just ameero k liye hay, ghareeb banda bahot ziyada ghareeb ho gaya hay, aor ameer banda bahot ameer.
    mey middle class ka hoon, magar is mehengai ney mera dam b tor diya hay,
    meri halat aisy ho gai hay Allah bachaye sab ko

  102. 03323547297 ye maira jazz cash account no h mujhay 2 lakh ki sukht need h Jo b shukhs is waqt Mari madad kray ga tamam umr us k buchon k liay Dua kronaga. Main apna Ghar khareedna chahta Hoon baqi peson ka bundobast ho Gaya h bus 2 lakh ki kami h . Ghar banany k 2 saal baad Mari kamati niklay gi Jo b kraza day ga main usay wapis kr doonga . Allah pak ap sub ko b himat day ameen .

  105. Assalamu alaikum sir sar hamen lone ki bahut zarurat hai hamara filhal apna ghar nahin hai yahan Kare per Rahe Hain Ghar banane ke liye humko loan chahie agar mil jaaye to aapka bahut bahut shukriya hoga

  106. Assalamu alaikum sir Meri aapse ek chhoti si request hai hamara apna ghar nahin hai Ham Kare per rahe hain main apna Ghar banane ke liye paison ki zarurat hai agar aap hamari kuchh madad karen to aapki bahut mahrbani hogi agar aap humko loan dete Hain to aapka bahut bahut shukriya hoga

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Sugar prices likely to go further up as advisory board fails to fix sugarcane value

ISLAMABAD: While the price of sugar has already started going up in the market, the Sugar Advisory Board fails to develop consensus among stakeholders...
Read more
HEADLINES

‘Rimdan marketplace to link Iran to CPEC’

ISLAMABAD: Chabahar Free Industrial Trade Zone Organisation (CFITZO) chief Abdolrahim Kordi has said that Rimdan Marketplace will connect Iran with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pak exports to UK cross $1bn in H1FY21

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports to the United Kingdom (UK) have crossed the one billion US dollars in the first six months of the fiscal year...
Read more
HEADLINES

Gold price drops to Rs113,300 per tola

A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold for Rs113,300 on Saturday, 1,300 lower than the previous closing. Likewise, 10 grams of...
Read more
HEADLINES

SMEs seek better access to finance in next NCC meeting

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the government to provide Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with better access to...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM’s de-coal initiative to kickstart new starting point for CPEC energy cooperation

BEIJING: The de-coal initiative launched by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan requires the country to develop clean energy to fill the energy gap which...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters PT

Thinking long-term

One often thinks why our leaders dupe the public by promising to change the destiny of the poor and transforming the country into one...

A visit at last

Pakistan’s soft underbelly

The failed coup

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.