Govt slashes petrol price by Rs1.57 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The government on Saturday decided to reduce petrol price by Rs1.57 per litre to Rs102.40 per litre, as against its sale at Rs103.97 per litre during the month of October 2020.

The new prices would be applicable from November 1st, 2020, according to a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry here.

Likewise, the price of high-speed diesel has been slashed by Rs0.84 per litre, which would now be sold at Rs103.22 per litre against its sale at Rs104.06 per litre in Oct.

The prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil will remain unchanged at Rs65.29 per litre and Rs62.86 per litre, respectively, the press statement added.