Diyar Homes appoints chief development officer for Islamabad Hills

By Sponsored Content

ISLAMABAD: Leading international real estate development group Diyar Homes, who recently announced their first foray into the capital, have appointed Atif Masood Malik as Islamabad Hills Chief Development Officer (CDO), Pakistan’s first resort community.

After news leaked in the media regarding the groups mega 27 million square feet land acquisition earlier this year, Diyar subsequently brought to Pakistan an array of world leading consultants including WATG, Aralia and Szczepaniak Astridge.

Keeping in line with being the regions first, the master plan of Islamabad Hills sets a new precedent in the sector with over 78pc of the total land area at dedicated to open areas and entertainment at par with the world’s most luxurious resorts.

Commenting on the appointment a Diyár Homes representative said, “At Islamabad Hills, we are not just building a great real estate community, we are building a destination. A destination that is the result of 3 years of careful due diligence and planning that will offer a 360 lifestyle centred around luxury living, work, play and wellness.”

“Atif’s appointment as our first C level executive at Diyar Homes is a testament to the group’s priorities and vision. It has become common practice within the industry for developers to first put together sales and marketing teams with investment into design and development following after. At Diyar,  our first priority is to deliver a world-class destination that offers a lifestyle currently unparalleled not only in Pakistan but in the region,” he added.

“We are very excited to have Atif on board in this key role and we are confident with his extensive track record of delivery across Pakistan, he will ensure Islamabad Hills will not only reach but exceed our customers’ expectations,” he added further.

Engineer Atif Masood Malik, a graduate of the Civil Engineering School of NUST and MBA in Hospitality Development from the prestigious École Hôtelière de Lausanne, is regarded amongst Pakistan’s top civil engineers and construction professionals with a track record spanning more than 23 years at the pinnacle of leading Pakistani real estate, construction and hospitality groups including Hashoo Group, DESCON and Republic Engineering Corporation.

Commenting on his appointment Atif said, “Islamabad Hills poses a new and exciting challenge for me as is not only unique but will be a trendsetter in Pakistan’s development sector. What sets this project aside is that it is truly customer-centric, the first priority isn’t revenue and profits it’s delivering a world-class community that takes one of the most stunning scenic locations in Islamabad and blends it in an eco-friendly manner with luxury living, retail and entertainment. The buyer’s journey in Islamabad Hills is conceptualised as a guest’s journey and each touchpoint during this journey is designed for experience rather than to be merely functional.”

He vowed that Islamabad Hills commitments shall be translated on the ground in true spirit by complying with international quality standards through a team of strong experienced and well-equipped professionals.

Diyar Homes are an international real estate developer with offices in Dubai, London and New York and a development pipeline exceeding $1.5 billion.

