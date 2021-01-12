Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt urged to impose long-delayed health tax

Anti-tobacco activists once again allege FBR's involvement behind the delay in imposition of health tax

Ahmad Ahmadani
By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: Health and tobacco control activists have urged the government to take notice of the delay in implementation of the ‘health tax’ on tobacco products and carbonated drinks that was approved by the Cabinet in 2019.

Addressing a press conference here at the National Press Club on Tuesday, Human Development Foundation (HDF), Society for the Protection of the Rights of Child (SPARC) and Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) asked the government to impose the tax which the government had claimed would generate approximately Rs50 billion in revenue almost two years ago.

Speaking about the delay in implementation, HDF Project Lead Syed Anis Bilal alleged that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is responsible for playing with the lives of people as it had lobbied against the tax.

“Currently, the economic situation in Pakistan is unstable and the government is in need of revenues which can be utilised for financing government schemes such as a universal health coverage programme. Noncompliance in implementation of the bill cost the government a total of Rs55 billion in revenues last year. Revenue generated from the tax can be utilised for pandemic control and guarantee better health for our people,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, PANAH General Secretary Sanaullah Ghumman shared that the association had found out that the bill has been going back and forth between the FBR, Health Ministry and Finance Ministry.

In this regard, he said the association had filed a petition after which a hearing was held by the federal ombudsman wherein the FBR shared in writing that it does not have any issues with the implementation of the health levy bill. Similarly, the Ministry of Finance has also given a written assurance for taking necessary steps for the implementation of the bill. However, no further was taken by the departments concerned.

Participants of the conference anticipated that the government will take instant notice of the delay in implementation of the health levy and open an investigation to determine why the decision of the Cabinet was not implemented despite the passage of almost two years.

Earlier on December 27, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination had urged the Ministry of Finance to lay the federal Health Levy Bill in the parliament to impose a health tax on tobacco and sugary drinks to increase revenue and prevent non-communicable diseases.

In a letter to the Ministry of Finance, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had emphasised the need to charge Rs10 per pack of 20 cigarettes and Rs1 per 250ml on carbonated drinks as approved by the federal cabinet on June 18, 2019.

“Pakistan is obligated to reduce one-third premature mortality from these diseases mainly caused by the tobacco by 2030 as part of its targets set in Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” he had stated.

It should be noted that the cigarette manufacturers in Pakistan are highly influential within the FBR and the government. The three largest companies in the country have all shown increases in their profitability as reflected in their public filings. However, despite pocketing millions, the companies allegedly exert pressure on the government to reduce taxes and avoid slapping the health levy on their products.

It is also pertinent to mention here that the country scored 0.88 points out of five on the cigarette tax scorecard, including 170 countries, according to a report released by The Tobacconomics in December 2020.

The report has suggested the government impose a uniform specific tax on cigarettes that comprises at least 70pc of the retail price and is automatically updated to stay ahead of inflation and income growth.

Previous articleBulls dominate PSX as benchmark index gains 316 points
Next articleBilawal, Zardari invited to Biden’s inauguration
Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is an investigative journalist. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Bulls dominate PSX as benchmark index gains 316 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 316.62 points, with positive change of 0.69 per...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC to mull over five-year textile policy on Wednesday

LAHORE: A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet to be held on Wednesday is expected to discuss the Textile and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Budget deficit increases to Rs992b in 5MFY21

The federal budget deficit soared to nearly Rs1 trillion in the first five months of the current fiscal year (5MFY21), which was largely in...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt approves funds to establish cryptocurrency mining plant

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has approved funds for establishing a cryptocurrency mining plant after the province decided to hand out No Objection Certificates...
Read more
HEADLINES

Nine olive extraction plants installed under PSDP

ISLAMABAD: More than nine advanced oil extraction plants have been installed in the country to harness the increasing olive oil production on a commercial...
Read more
HEADLINES

IHIG Pakistan plans to go public in 2022

KARACHI: International Hospitality Investment Group (IHIG) Pakistan, a subsidiary of IHIG UK, is all set to be the first hospitality and fractional investment company...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt urged to impose long-delayed health tax

ISLAMABAD: Health and tobacco control activists have urged the government to take notice of the delay in implementation of the 'health tax' on tobacco...

Bulls dominate PSX as benchmark index gains 316 points

ECC to mull over five-year textile policy on Wednesday

AJK president rejects India’s dream of turning Kashmir into Hindu Rashtra

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.