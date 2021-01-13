Technical working groups constituted for development plan in GB

ISLAMABAD: The federal government and government of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) have constituted joint technical working groups on Wednesday for the speedy implementation of proposed development projects in GB.

The technical working groups would comprise relevant chiefs from the Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives (PD&SI) and GB officers. The committee, headed by GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid, would monitor the preparation and implementation of the development plan.

This was decided during an inaugural meeting for preparation of an integrated plan for development of GB, which was jointly chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar and CM Khurshid.

Deputy chairman planning commission, the planning Secretary, GB chief secretary and other senior officials attended the meeting.

According to one of the officials, the development needs of GB have been neglected for a long time. He said that the federal government and GB administration would work together for the aforementioned integrated development plan.

He also directed the relevant departments to work together to identify potential projects in the public sector, as well as potential public-private partnerships.

The GB CM said that the initiative taken by Asad is the first of its kind for GB and it would greatly benefit the people of the area. He further said that all the potential sectors should be included in this development package and it should be ensured that all projects are completed on time.

Planning Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana presented the overarching mandate of the development plan as well as a lost of prioritised projects.

The secretary stated that the Ministry of Planning had already finalised the Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP) and had integrated a development plan for Southern Balochistan under the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The GB development plan will be a continuation of the same process, he said, adding that the priority areas being considered fall in all sectors, including clean energy, infrastructure, tourism, hospitals management, and gems & minerals.

Moreover, other priority sectors which are being looked at include small industry manufacturing, private sector development, commerce and border markets, e-commerce, dry ports, nursing, social welfare, poverty alleviation, women & youth development, education, agriculture livestock & fisheries, and IT & telecommunications.