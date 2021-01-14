Three soldiers martyred, two terrorists slayed in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Thursday conducted two separate Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) on terrorist hideouts in North Waziristan, wherein three soldiers embraced martyrdom and two terrorists were killed during the exchange of fire.

The security forces had killed two terrorists, including an improvised explosive device (IED) expert during the IBOs, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The three soldiers who embraced martyrdom included Sepoy Azaib Ahmed, resident of Karak, Sepoy Zia-Ul-Islam resident of Bannu and Lance Naik Abbass Khan, resident of District Orakzai, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), it added.

Separately, a sepoy of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom today while bravely fighting back against Indian Forces’ unprovoked ceasefire violation in Dewa Sector along the Line of Control (LoC), the ISPR said.

After Indian troops had initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation, Pakistan army troops had responded promptly and inflicted heavy losses to enemy in terms of men and material, it said.

In an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Nabeel Liaqat, a 28-year-old resident of Gujar Khan embraced shahadat, the statement added.