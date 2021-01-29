Pakistan to receive 500,000 doses of Chinese vaccine on Sunday, Senate told

ISLAMABAD: The Upper House of the Parliament was informed on Friday that the federal cabinet has approved $1.5 billion agreements that were signed with the World Bank (WB) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) for coronavirus vaccine procurement.

Responding to a calling attention notice moved by Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that Pakistan will receive the first consignment of 500,000 Covid-19 vaccines from China on Sunday, adding that frontline health workers would be given priority in vaccination.

On another query, Ali Muhammad Khan said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs390 billion during the tenure of the PTI government, as against Rs480 billion in the last ten years. He claimed that the incumbent government has set free all accountability institutions to operate independently.

The state minister said that repatriation of 200 teachers from the federal capital, who were on deputation, is as per law, adding that the government is fully aware of their problems and that they will be facilitated as per law and constitution.

The House will now meet again on Monday at 3:00pm.