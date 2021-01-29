Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

Pakistan to receive 500,000 doses of Chinese vaccine on Sunday, Senate told

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Upper House of the Parliament was informed on Friday that the federal cabinet has approved $1.5 billion agreements that were signed with the World Bank (WB) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) for coronavirus vaccine procurement.

Responding to a calling attention notice moved by Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that Pakistan will receive the first consignment of 500,000 Covid-19 vaccines from China on Sunday, adding that frontline health workers would be given priority in vaccination.

On another query, Ali Muhammad Khan said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs390 billion during the tenure of the PTI government, as against Rs480 billion in the last ten years. He claimed that the incumbent government has set free all accountability institutions to operate independently.

The state minister said that repatriation of 200 teachers from the federal capital, who were on deputation, is as per law, adding that the government is fully aware of their problems and that they will be facilitated as per law and constitution.

The House will now meet again on Monday at 3:00pm.

Previous articleNew Toyota tech unit promises world’s safest drive
Next articlePresident Alvi directs FBR to recover Rs14.4m in bogus tax refunds case
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

GOVERNANCE

FBR issues draft rules for clearance of import, export consignments

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday issued draft rules for the clearance of import and export consignments at border customs stations. The FBR...
Read more
Agriculture

Parliamentary body outlays seven-year agricultural growth strategy

‘The overarching objective is to achieve agriculture growth rate of 7.5pc per annum by FY2027-28 through integrated market-based value chains’
Read more
GOVERNANCE

KP traders lament imposition of visa condition on Afghanistan-bound transporters

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has expressed concern over the imposition of a new visa/passport condition on drivers carrying Afghanistan-bound...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

President Alvi directs FBR to recover Rs14.4m in bogus tax refunds case

Dr Alvi upholds FTO's decision against the irregularities committed by FBR field formations in registering, processing, sanctioning and issuing sales tax refunds to fake registered persons during 2012-13
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Pilot, five CAA officers arrested in fake licence scandal

A pilot and five officers of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the pilots' fake licence...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

OGRA proposes up to Rs12 hike in fuel prices

ISLAMABAD: The prices of petroleum products in Pakistan are likely to go up yet again from February 1, as the Oil and Gas Regulatory...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

GOVERNANCE

President Alvi directs FBR to recover Rs14.4m in bogus tax refunds...

Dr Alvi upholds FTO's decision against the irregularities committed by FBR field formations in registering, processing, sanctioning and issuing sales tax refunds to fake registered persons during 2012-13

Pakistan to receive 500,000 doses of Chinese vaccine on Sunday, Senate told

New Toyota tech unit promises world’s safest drive

Pilot, five CAA officers arrested in fake licence scandal

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.