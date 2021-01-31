Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

KSE-30 Index recomposed with six modifications

By TLTP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has replaced six companies in the Karachi Stock-30 Index (KSE-30) with an equal number of constituents as part of the re-composition exercise.

The re-composition has been carried out on the basis of the pre-requisites/ criteria of selection of companies, said a statement. The PSX has carried out the exercise of recomposition of KSE-30 Index for the review period from July 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020. The re-composed index, based on the prices of December 31, 2020 will be implemented w.e.f. March 15, 2021.

The six new constituents of KSE-30 are Attock Refinery Limited, Systems Limited, Ghandhara Industries Limited, Pioneer Cement Limited, Kot Addu Power Company Limited, and Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited.

The outgoing companies are Fauji Cement Company Limited, Hascol Petroleum Limited, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, National Bank of Pakistan, Bank Alfalah Limited, and Bank of Punjab.

KSE-30 Index includes the top 30 most liquid companies listed on PSX based on free float methodology. The constituents of KSE-30 include Engro Corporation Ltd, Lucky Cement Ltd, Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd, Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd, Habib Bank Ltd, Hub Power Company Ltd, Pakistan Petroleum Ltd, Pak Oilfields Ltd, Engro Fertilizers Ltd, MCB Bank Ltd, United Bank Ltd, DG Cement Company Ltd, Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd, Searle Company Ltd, Maple Leaf Cement Ltd, Bank AL-Habib Ltd, Mari Petroleum Company Ltd, TRG Pakistan Ltd, Attock Refinery Ltd, Unity Foods Ltd, Systems Ltd, Meezan Bank Ltd, Ghandhara Industries Ltd, Nishat Mills Ltd, Pioneer Cement Ltd, Cherat Cement Company Ltd, Pak Elektron Ltd, International Steel Ltd, Kot Addu Power Company Ltd, and Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd.

The primary objective of the KSE-30 Index is to have a benchmark by which the stock price performance can be compared to over a period of time. In particular, the KSE-30 Index is designed to provide investors with a sense of how large company’s scrips of the Pakistan’s equity market are performing.

KSE-30 Index is calculated using the “Free-Float Market Capitalisation” methodology. In accordance with methodology, the level of index at any point of time, reflects the free-float market value of 30 companies in relation to the base period.

The free-float methodology refers to an index construction methodology that takes into account only the market capitalization of free-float shares of a company for the purpose of index calculation.

Previous articleNBP replaces BoP in banking sector tradable index
Next articleChina building digital Silk Road stretching from Asia through Africa to Europe
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

NBP replaces BoP in banking sector tradable index

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) has carried-out the exercise of re-composition of Oil and Gas and Banking Sector Tradable Indices for the...
Read more
HEADLINES

FPCCI urges removal of hurdles in Pak-Sino trade

ISLAMABAD: The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has urged the govt to remove hurdles in the way for Pak-China trade...
Read more
HEADLINES

Steel sector calls for reduction in tax rate

The steel sector has requested the government to reduce the minimum tax rate for dealers and distributors citing that the tax was counter-productive for...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt striving to connect research with industry: Fawad

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that the government was striving to connect the research with industry in...
Read more
HEADLINES

CPI, core inflation lower than when PTI govt formed: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan Sunday said the government’s efforts were coming to fruition as both the consumer price index and core inflation...
Read more
HEADLINES

Food inflation higher in rural areas

Rural areas were hit more by food inflation than the urban areas, with the food inflationary gap between these areas increasing mostly in the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World Business News

Analysis: A tulip by another name? ‘Gamestonk’ and the case for...

NEW YORK: It sounds like the start of a parable: Investors stuck inside during a pandemic begin to bid up an asset until its...

Steel sector calls for reduction in tax rate

Britain to apply to join Asia-Pacific free trade bloc

Fawad-Chaudhry

Govt striving to connect research with industry: Fawad

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.