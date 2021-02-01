Hike in prices of petroleum products challenged in LHC

A writ petition challenging the recent hike in prices of petroleum products was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday.

The Judicial Activism Panel moved the petition, requesting the court to declare the government’s move to jack up fuel prices as illegal.

The petition states that more burden has been put on a common man who is already reeling from rising inflation.

The government on Sunday increased the price of petrol by Rs2.7 per litre, which would now be sold at Rs111.90 per litre from February 1 against its existing price of Rs109.2 per litre.

According to the notification issued by the Finance Ministry, the price of high-speed diesel has been raised from Rs113.19 per litre to Rs116.07 per litre, an increase of Rs2.88 per litre.

Likewise, the price of kerosene oil has been increased from Rs76.65 per litre to Rs80.19 per litre, showing hike of Rs3.54 per litre while the price of light diesel oil has been increased by Rs3 per litre, from Rs76.23 per litre to Rs79.23 per litre.

The prices would remain effective till February 15.