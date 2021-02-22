CDWP approves four projects worth Rs25bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday cleared four development projects at a cumulative estimated cost of Rs25 billion and recommended two projects worth Rs44.3 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

The CDWP meeting, which was chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, also had senior officials from the Planning Commission, federal ministries/divisions, and representatives from provincial governments in attendance.

Projects related to health and transport & communications were presented in the meeting.

According to officials, three health-related projects worth Rs17 billion were approved in the meeting. These included ‘Khyber Institute of Child Health & Children Hospital District Peshawar’ worth Rs7.99 billion; ‘Strengthening of DHQ Hospital (building capacity to respond Covid-19 and future pandemics) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ worth Rs3.34 billion; and ‘Establishment of 200-bedded Mother & Child Hospital and Nursing College in Bahawalnagar’ worth Rs5.62 billion.

Article continues after this advertisement

Similarly, three projects related to transport & communications worth Rs52.29 billion were presented in the meeting. These included ‘Procurement 600 Flat Container Bogies Wagon’ worth Rs11.8 billion; ‘Construction of Awaran–Naal Section of M-8 Project, Length 168km’ worth Rs32.5 billion; and ‘Dualization & Improvement of Sohawa–Chakwal Road project – 3rd Revised’ worth Rs7.98 billion. The third project was approved by the forum, while the first two were recommended to ECNEC for further deliberations.

Besides, the CDWP cleared three concept clearance proposals namely ‘Electricity Distribution Efficiency Improvement Project’ worth Rs375.73 million; ‘Provision of Equipment & Personnel Training Provision to Airport Security Force and Pakistan Civil Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) International China’ worth Rs3.27 billion; and ‘Rehabilitation/Up-gradation of Rawal lake Treatment Plan, Old Transmission Pipe and Water Testing Laboratory including Equipment’.