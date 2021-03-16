Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Purdue Pharma to use public trusts, Sackler cash to settle opioid litigation

By Agencies

NEW YORK: Purdue Pharma LP filed a bankruptcy plan on Monday that would resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits by restructuring the OxyContin maker into an entity that would steer profits to plaintiffs and require the company’s Sackler family owners to contribute nearly $4.3 billion to the settlement.

The plan is intended to serve as Purdue’s roadmap out of bankruptcy, which it filed in September 2019 in the face of nearly 3,000 lawsuits accusing the company of fueling the national opioid crisis through deceptive marketing.

The plan, which Purdue says is worth more than $10 billion, sets up trusts that would indirectly control the new entity to distribute money to states, local governments and tribal organizations for opioid abatement programs.

The Sacklers’ contributions would be paid out over nine years.

Article continues after this advertisement

“With drug overdoses still at record levels, it is past time to put Purdue’s assets to work addressing the crisis,” Purdue board Chairman Steve Miller said in a statement. “We are confident this plan achieves that critical goal.”

The plan also establishes trusts to pay out to private entities and individuals that have brought opioid-related lawsuits against Purdue, such as hospitals, insurance carriers and legal guardians of children born with addiction-related issues.

The various trusts would be funded with an initial cash infusion of $500 million immediately after the company emerges from bankruptcy and another $1 billion generated from the new entity’s assets and operations through 2024. The trusts would also receive funding from the Sacklers’ contribution. The company also expects to contribute from insurance policies.

The new entity will be overseen by a board comprising independent managers selected by states and local governments in consultation with Purdue and its unsecured creditors’ committee. The Sacklers will not be part of that selection process.

Purdue said the new entity will not promote opioid products to healthcare providers.

Additionally, the plan would create a publicly available repository for documents related to the government’s investigation into alleged misconduct in the marketing of opioids, which would become available once the plan is approved in bankruptcy court.

Purdue initially had support from about half of the U.S. states and other governmental entities for its proposed settlement. Many other states have opposed Purdue’s plan, taking issue with the public trust arrangement and the size of the initial $3 billion contribution from the Sacklers, which they said should be larger.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Sacklers became billionaires by causing a national tragedy. Now they’re trying to get away with it,” Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement. “We’re going to keep fighting for the accountability that families all across this country deserve.”

The plan must receive approval from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, New York.

The Sacklers have also agreed to pay $225 million to settle a civil investigation from the U.S. Department of Justice. They have not been criminally charged.

“Today marks an important step toward providing help to those who suffer from addiction, and we hope this proposed resolution will signal the beginning of a far-reaching effort to deliver assistance where it is needed,” members of the Sackler family said in a statement.

Purdue itself struck a deal with the Justice Department to pay $225 million toward a $2 billion criminal forfeiture. The Justice Department agreed to forgo the rest if the company developed a reorganization plant that would establish a public benefit company or similar entity that would dedicate the remaining $1.775 billion to U.S. communities battling the opioid crisis.

The opioid abuse and addiction crisis has claimed nearly 450,000 lives in the United States between 1999 and 2018, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSBP to announce monetary policy on March 19
Next articleGlobal investors value China’s Ant Group at over $200 bn
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Global investors value China’s Ant Group at over $200 bn

HONG KONG: Some of Ant Group’s global investors have valued the Chinese fintech firm at over $200 billion based on its 2020 performance, said...
Read more
World Business News

China asks Alibaba to curtail media assets: WSJ

China’s government has asked Alibaba Group Holding Ltd to dispose of its media assets, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar...
Read more
World Business News

Bitcoin ATMs spring up across US

A new feature has appeared at smoke shops in Montana, gas stations in the Carolinas and delis in far-flung corners of New York City:...
Read more
World Business News

Brent crude heads toward $70 as China energy demand outlook brightens

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Monday, with Brent heading toward $70 a barrel, as data showed China’s economic recovery accelerated at the start of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Service Global Footwear Ltd applies for listing on PSX

Pakistan’s largest shoe exporter, Service Global Footwear Ltd., is planning an initial public offering (IPO) in the domestic market to raise funds to invest...

Govt to appoint new MD for Utility Stores Corporation  

IHC adjourns NBP president’s appointment case till April 19th

US assistance helps decrease electricity pilferage in Peshawar

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.