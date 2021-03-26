Sign inSubscribe
ECC approves Rs1bn grant for Covid-related awareness campaign

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved a Rs1 billion technical supplementary grant to launch advertising campaigns to raise awareness among people amid the third wave of Covid-19.

According to a statement issued on Friday, the ECC meeting, chaired by Finance and Revenue Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, considered and approved a summary moved by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MOIB) regarding a Rs1 billion TSG to launch advertisement campaign to sentsitise masses on the third wave of Covid-19.

Staff Report

