Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Weekly inflation up 0.61pc

By Monitoring Report

Weekly inflation for the combined group in the period ended on March 25 increased by 0.61 per cent on the back of an uptick in prices of essential food items, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As per a report by Dawn based on PBS statistics, a week-on-week (WoW) increase in inflation was noticed after a drop for the past second consecutive week.

For the lowest income group earning below Rs17,732 per month, the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) increased by 0.52pc. For the group earning above Rs44,175, SPI recorded an increase of 0.61pc.

This was mainly due to an increase in prices of food items including tomatoes 20.04pc, chicken 8.81pc, bread 1.64pc, bananas 1.55pc and wheat flour bag 1.01pc.

Article continues after this advertisement

The items whose prices decreased during the week included garlic, which recorded a decline of 8.12pc, onions 2.27pc, potatoes 1.98pc, pulse moong (0.54pc), rice basmati broken (0.28pc) and brown sugar 0.20pc.

Among non-food items, the price of LPG declined 0.66pc.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIndian farmers squat on railway tracks to mark four months of protests
Next articleApproaching IMF essential for addressing country’s economic issues: Reza Baqir
Avatar
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FIA freezes over 100 bank accounts of sugar mafia

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) held bank accounts of 40 alleged important personalities of the sugar mafia, the latest reports said on Saturday. Earlier this week, the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Approaching IMF essential for addressing country’s economic issues: Reza Baqir

ISLAMABAD: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Reza Baqir has said that the incumbent government had to approach the International Monitoring Fund (IMF), for...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Govt likely to appoint Khurram Agha as petroleum secretary

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is likely to appoint Khurram Agha as petroleum secretary, it was learnt on Friday. Sources said that former Gilgit-Baltistan chief secretary Khurram...
Read more
ECONOMY

Foreign investment down 77pc in eight months: ministry

ISLAMABAD: Total foreign investments in Pakistan, including foreign direct and portfolio, declined 77.1pc during the first eight months (July-Feb) of the current fiscal year...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Weekly inflation up 0.61pc

Weekly inflation for the combined group in the period ended on March 25 increased by 0.61 per cent on the back of an uptick...

Indian farmers squat on railway tracks to mark four months of protests

Govt likely to appoint Khurram Agha as petroleum secretary

Foreign investment down 77pc in eight months: ministry

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.