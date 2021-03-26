Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Indian farmers squat on railway tracks to mark four months of protests

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Dozens of farmers squatted on railway tracks in northern India on Friday, disrupting traffic to mark four months of a campaign against the opening up of agriculture produce markets to private players.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been camped on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi since last year, saying new farm laws enacted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government will leave them at the mercy of big corporations.

Farm unions called for a 12-hour nationwide shutdown to keep up the pressure on the Modi government which says the reforms will help farmers realise better prices for their produce and bring investment.

“Four months ago, this day, farmers came to the borders of Delhi with their demands. But this government isn’t listening to the farmers,” said union leader Gurinder Singh Pannu

Article continues after this advertisement

“This protest will continue,” he added.

Across the northern states of Haryana and Punjab, protesters blocked railway tracks at 32 locations, leading to the cancellation of at least four passenger trains.

“Around 30 trains are held up,” Deepak Kumar, an Indian railways spokesman, told Reuters.

Freight movement had also been affected, with around 20 goods trains currently stalled, Kumar said.

At a major protest camp in Delhi’s Ghazipur, protesters blocked a highway connecting the capital city with neighbouring Uttar Pradesh state.

Police also erected additional barricades, topped by concertina wire, and hundreds of personnel had been deployed.

Of around a thousand protesters at the site, some danced and sang on Friday. “Take back the black laws,” they chanted in Hindi.

Several rounds of talks between the government and the farm leaders have failed and there are no new meetings planned for now.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt likely to appoint Khurram Agha as petroleum secretary
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Oil prices rise on fears Suez blockage may last weeks

LONDON: Oil prices were up about 2pc on Friday, rebounding on concerns it could take weeks to dislodge a giant container ship blocking the...
Read more
World Business News

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi to make EVs using Great Wall’s plant

HONG KONG: China’s Xiaomi Corp plans to make electric vehicles (EVs) using Great Wall Motor Co Ltd’s factory, said three people with direct knowledge...
Read more
Banking

Baby boomers next to jump into crypto, Galaxy Digital’s Novogratz predicts

LONDON: Wealthy baby boomers will be the next generation to jump into cryptocurrencies as they become more mainstream, potentially bringing billions of dollars to...
Read more
World Business News

Bank of England unveils new banknote celebrating WW2 code-breaker Turing

LONDON: The Bank of England unveiled the design of a new banknote celebrating mathematician Alan Turing, who helped Britain win World War Two with...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

ECONOMY

Rupee ascend continues as dollar slips to one-year low

KARACHI: Pakistani Rupee continued its winning streak against the US Dollar, appreciating another 42 paisas (+0.27pc) in the interbank on Friday. This is the highest level...

ICCI seeks withdrawal of amended tax laws to avoid economic collapse

CRBC stresses aggressive marketing strategy for Rashakai SEZ

PIA resumes flight operations to Swat after 17 years

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.