GOVERNANCE

Govt likely to appoint Khurram Agha as petroleum secretary

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is likely to appoint Khurram Agha as petroleum secretary, it was learnt on Friday.

Sources said that former Gilgit-Baltistan chief secretary Khurram Agha has been waiting for his posting in the Establishment Division, as he had relinquished the charge two days ago.

On the other hand, the Prime Minister’s Office, on the recommendation of the four-member ministerial committee which probed the June 2020 petrol crisis, has also directed the incumbent petroleum secretary Mian Asad Hayaud Din to report to the Establishment Division.

Staff Report

