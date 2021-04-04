Sign inSubscribe
Leaker says they are offering private details of 500 million Facebook users

WASHINGTON: A leaker says they are offering information on more than 500 million Facebook Inc users – including phone numbers and other data – virtually for free.

The database appears to be the same set of Facebook-linked telephone numbers that has been circulating in hacker circles since January and whose existence was first reported by tech publication Motherboard, according to Alon Gal, co-founder of Israeli cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock.

Reuters was not immediately able to vet the information, which is being offered for a few euros’ worth of digital credit on a well-known site for low-level hackers, but Gal said on Saturday that he had verified the authenticity of at least some of the data by comparing it against phone numbers of people he knew. Other journalists say they have also been able to match known phone numbers to the details in the data dump.

In a statement, Facebook said that the data was “very old” and related to an issue that it had fixed in August 2019.

An attempt by Reuters to reach the leaker over the messaging service Telegram was not immediately successful.

Gal told Reuters that Facebook users should be alert to “social engineering attacks” by people who may have obtained their phone numbers or other private data in the coming months.

News of the latest leak here was first reported by Business Insider.

TECH

PHC lifts ban on TikTok, directs PTA to control immoral content

LAHORE: Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday lifted the ban placed on video-sharing application TikTok and directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to ensure that objectionable...
Read more
TECH

Spotify to launch its own Clubhouse competitor

NEW YORK: Spotify said on Tuesday it has purchased Betty Labs, the company behind sports-focused social audio app Locker Room, to accelerate its move...
Read more
IT

Facebook undersea cable to boost South East Asia internet

Facebook and Google are planning two new undersea internet cables to connect South East Asia to North America. The project with regional telecoms companies aims...
Read more
TECH

Pakistani fintech SadaPay raises $7.2m in seed round  

LAHORE: SadaPay, a Pakistani FinTech startup, has announced raising $7.2 million in the recent seed round, totalling its funding to $9.3 million since its...
Read more
Tesla files a petition against US labour board order

NEW YORK: Tesla Inc has filed an appeal on a U.S. National Labor Relations Board ruling that the electric-car maker had violated U.S. labor...

First industrial unit in Rashakai SEZ being set up: Asad Umar

Pakistan Business Council urges govt to renegotiate IMF deal

