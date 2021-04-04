First industrial unit in Rashakai SEZ being set up: Asad Umar

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said on Sunday a first industrial unit is being set up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

Taking to Twitter, he said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is moving practically into the exciting phase of industrial cooperation with “foreign investment transferring technology & creating jobs”.

The Rashakai SEZ will play a significant role in luring Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country as it holds a unique competitive advantage due to its proximity to the first juncture of CPEC route.

The SEZ is also close to the Peshawar airport and ML-I. The zone comprises 1,000 of acres land and will be developed in three phases with an expected FDI of $128 million.