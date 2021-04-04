Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

First industrial unit in Rashakai SEZ being set up: Asad Umar

By News Desk

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said on Sunday a first industrial unit is being set up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

Taking to Twitter, he said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is moving practically into the exciting phase of industrial cooperation with “foreign investment transferring technology & creating jobs”.

The Rashakai SEZ will play a significant role in luring Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country as it holds a unique competitive advantage due to its proximity to the first juncture of CPEC route.

Article continues after this advertisement

The SEZ is also close to the Peshawar airport and ML-I. The zone comprises 1,000 of acres land and will be developed in three phases with an expected FDI of $128 million.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan Business Council urges govt to renegotiate IMF deal
Next articleLeaker says they are offering private details of 500 million Facebook users
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Action against sugar mafia on the cards

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to take strict action against those involved in the sugar crisis as fears of price hikes on basic commodities...
Read more
HEADLINES

PTA directs Jazz to discontinue use of ‘Super 4G’ in adverts 

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has directed Jazz to discontinue using the term 'Super 4G' in all sorts of advertising including commercials and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan Business Council urges govt to renegotiate IMF deal

The country's business community has urged the government to renegotiate the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, taking into account the energy tariffs, rising unemployment,...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM approves reconstitution of 25-member EAC

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday approved the reconstitution of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC), which will recommend macro-economic stabilisation measures and carry forward...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Tesla files a petition against US labour board order

NEW YORK: Tesla Inc has filed an appeal on a U.S. National Labor Relations Board ruling that the electric-car maker had violated U.S. labor...

Leaker says they are offering private details of 500 million Facebook users

First industrial unit in Rashakai SEZ being set up: Asad Umar

Pakistan Business Council urges govt to renegotiate IMF deal

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.