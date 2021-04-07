NEPRA approves Rs0.64 increase in electricity tariff

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday approved an Rs0.64 per unit increase in the electricity tariff on account of monthly fuel price adjustment.

A notification has also been issued in this regard states that the fuel adjustment has been made for the month of February. The increase will only be applicable on bills for the month of April, while lifeline and K-Electric (KE) consumers will be exempted from the change.

According to details, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had requested the authority to increase the tariff by 0.65 paisa after which the authority held a public hearing on March 30 and approved a 0.64 tariff hike.