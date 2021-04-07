Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

NEPRA approves Rs0.64 increase in electricity tariff

By Monitoring Report

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday approved an Rs0.64 per unit increase in the electricity tariff on account of monthly fuel price adjustment.

A notification has also been issued in this regard states that the fuel adjustment has been made for the month of February. The increase will only be applicable on bills for the month of April, while lifeline and K-Electric (KE) consumers will be exempted from the change.

According to details, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had requested the authority to increase the tariff by 0.65 paisa after which the authority held a public hearing on March 30 and approved a 0.64 tariff hike.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIMF projects Pakistan’s growth rate at 4pc in FY22
Next articleAviation industry showing no sign of recovery: IATA
Avatar
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

KP govt to borrow Rs99bn from ADB

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to take a loan of Rs99 billion from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the local...
Read more
HEADLINES

Modifying D-8 economies vital for equal competition: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday urged the Developing-8 countries to transform themselves to markets’ needs as economies could not compete equally without...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan committed to early start of North-South gas pipeline project: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to conclude the required legal process for the Pakistan Stream North-South Gas Pipeline project...
Read more
HEADLINES

IMF projects Pakistan’s growth rate at 4pc in FY22

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected Pakistan’s GDP growth at 1.5 per cent in 2021 and 4 per cent in 2022, as...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

NEPRA approves Rs0.64 increase in electricity tariff

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday approved an Rs0.64 per unit increase in the electricity tariff on account of monthly fuel...

IMF projects Pakistan’s growth rate at 4pc in FY22

What is global minimum tax and how could it affect companies, countries?

Finance minister claims economic growth beyond forecast

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.