ECC to approve grant for establishing four mother, child hospitals in Punjab

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet’s economic coordination committee (ECC) scheduled to meet today is likely to approve a technical supplementary grant (TSG) for the establishment of four Mother and Child Hospitals (MCH) in Punjab.

As per details, the hospitals will be built in Attock, Layyah, Rajanpur and Sialkot with a total amount of Rs23, 425, 960 wherein Rs11,712, 980 million will be provided by the federal government while the provincial share will be Rs11,712, 980 million.

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) had earlier approved these four projects submitted by the Punjab government to be funded on a cost sharing basis by the federal and provincial governments.

Sources said that the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI) has already made allocations to these schemes through adjustments in PSDP 2020-21 and surrendered the amount of Rs11,712, 980 million from the Covid-19 responsive and other natural calamities control programme, enabling the finance division to obtain the TSG.

Profit also learnt that ECC will take important decisions regarding waiver of minimum of 66 per cent take or pay commitment in Power Purchase Agreements (PPA), Gas Supply Agreement (GSA) of three Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) public sector power plants and the placement of firm gas commitment on the annual production plan of the power sector.

Moreover, the ECC will take up a summary of power division seeking approval of amendments to the facilitation agreement and guarantee agreement with Kot Addu Power Company (KAPCO).

It is pertinent to mention that cabinet division has requested concerned ministries to ensure that only necessary people attend the meeting in view of the Covid-19 situation.

The author is an investigative journalist.

Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami
