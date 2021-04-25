Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Broken container ships and supply side issues, what is happening in the world of commodities?

Both in Pakistan and worldwide, commodities are in a flux

Profit
By Profit

What is going on in the world of commodities? If one goes by the latest report from AKD Research, the research arm of brokerage house AKD Securities, then it will tell you that the world of commodities is in flux. The relatively bullish run of commodities has somewhat stumbled, as concerns over complete demand recovery in the short term amid shaky COVID vaccine roll-out in parts of the world.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Profit
Profit

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

What is Hascol hiding?

The petroleum company is trying to erase its history. But with billions of rupees missing, auditors resigning, and law enforcement agencies taking unprecedented interest, that is proving to be a little difficult
Read more
FEATURED

How Butterfly is beating back Always in the sanitary napkins market

A dedication to innovation, revitalized marketing, and a stroke of luck means Santex is giving P&G a run for their money
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.