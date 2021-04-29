Sign inSubscribe
Experts to prepare report on PSM oxygen plant revival

By INP

KARACHI: After completing the examination of the oxygen plant at Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) on the directives of the federal government, Engineering Development Board (EDB), Pakistan Oxygen Private Limited, and a team of experts will now compile a report on how to revive the facility.

Pakistan Army Corps of Engineers will also assist in the compilation of the report. The report will devise a roadmap as to how to overcome different challenges that stand in the way of the revival of the plant.

A non-stop supply of industrial water, as well as seawater, is needed for the revival of the plant. Similarly, a supply of electricity and steam will also be required for this purpose.

INP

