Railways demands immediate payment of Rs220mn arrears from KP govt

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The Federal Ministry of Railways has demanded from various Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government departments to immediately pay arrears of more than Rs220 million to railways for using its gates at various locations.

In this regard, a letter sent by Pakistan Railways to the provincial government said that there were railway gates at various places which were used by the local government departments and provincial highways authority. The railways said that salaries of the staff posted at these gates were the responsibility of the provincial departments as well as payments for the repairing of the gates.

The letter said that the total amount owed by three provincial departments had reached Rs220.88 million, of which Rs50.22 million was owed by Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs), Rs3.4 million by KP Irrigation Department, Rs70.66 million was owed by KP Highways Authority, and Rs70.66 million by local bodies. Whereas varying amounts were owed by several other departments.

According to sources, due to the non-payment of arrears for the last several years, most of the gates in KP have not been repaired.

Aziz Buneri

