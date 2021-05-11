Exports to Afghanistan show 15pc growth in 10MFY21: Razak

Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan during July-April 2021 have grown by 15 per cent to $869 million from $754 million a year ago, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production Abdul Razak Dawood said on Monday.

“MOC [Ministry of Commerce] is glad to share that Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan during Jul-Apr 2021 have grown by 15% to USD 869 million as compared to USD 754 million during Jul-Apr 2020. The exports of Fruits, Vegetables, Meat, Dairy products, Chemicals, Electrical equipment, Machinery, Paper & Paperboard have contributed to this increase,” Dawood wrote on Twitter.

“We continue to encourage legal, secure, transparent, consistent & reliable trade with Afghanistan. Exporters are urged to aggressively market their exports to Afghanistan. We also commend the efforts of MOC’s Trade & Investment Counsellor & urge him to provide even greater facilitation to our exporters,” he went on to add.

Earlier in an interview to Bloomberg, Dawood said the country was seeking more trade with Afghanistan and Central Asia countries including Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

As the country aims to expands its trade footprint — from less than a billion dollars in the last ten years to some $1.5bn a year, a new trade pact with Kabul is expected in June.

According to a report by Dawn, which quoted the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) president, boost in trade will depend on peace in the area, clearance of land routes and hassle-free movement of trading goods after withdrawal of US troops.