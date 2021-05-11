Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Exports to Afghanistan show 15pc growth in 10MFY21: Razak

By News Desk

Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan during July-April 2021 have grown by 15 per cent to $869 million from $754 million a year ago, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production Abdul Razak Dawood said on Monday.

“MOC [Ministry of Commerce] is glad to share that Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan during Jul-Apr 2021 have grown by 15% to USD 869 million as compared to USD 754 million during Jul-Apr 2020. The exports of Fruits, Vegetables, Meat, Dairy products, Chemicals, Electrical equipment, Machinery, Paper & Paperboard have contributed to this increase,” Dawood wrote on Twitter.

“We continue to encourage legal, secure, transparent, consistent & reliable trade with Afghanistan. Exporters are urged to aggressively market their exports to Afghanistan. We also commend the efforts of MOC’s Trade & Investment Counsellor & urge him to provide even greater facilitation to our exporters,” he went on to add.

Article continues after this advertisement

Earlier in an interview to Bloomberg, Dawood said the country was seeking more trade with Afghanistan and Central Asia countries including Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

As the country aims to expands its trade footprint — from less than a billion dollars in the last ten years to some $1.5bn a year, a new trade pact with Kabul is expected in June.

According to a report by Dawn, which quoted the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) president, boost in trade will depend on peace in the area, clearance of land routes and hassle-free movement of trading goods after withdrawal of US troops.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTaiwan pledges to boost European semiconductor supply
Next articlePSX gearing up to launch new trading platform
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

KP govt transfers another Rs1bn to TMAs

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Finance Department has released another installment of Rs1 billion to Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) as immovable property tax exemption...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rs50bn Shandur-Gilgit road included in GB development package

ISLAMABAD: Following Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s announcement of a historic development package for Gilgit Baltistan (GB), the federal government has also included the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Gold price rises in domestic market

The price of per tola gold registered an increase of Rs100 to Rs106, 100 in the domestic market on Monday. The rate of 10 grams...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cotton import bill climbs up to 46pc in 9MFY21

Pakistan spent $1.838 billion on cotton imports during nine months of the current fiscal year (9MFY21) — up 46 per cent — from $1.258bn...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PSX gearing up to launch new trading platform

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) will reparing to operationalise a newly acquired trading platform by mid June this year. As per local media reports, the...

Exports to Afghanistan show 15pc growth in 10MFY21: Razak

Taiwan pledges to boost European semiconductor supply

Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,847

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.