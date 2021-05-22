Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

GDP outlook will grow past speculated 4pc, says Hammad

By News Desk
Hammad Azhar

Federal Energy Minister, Hammad Azhar, on Saturday said that Pakistan’s GDP outlook will grow past speculated 4 per cent, referring to the forecast of this year despite the IMF programme-led restrictions and contractions that were feared to mitigate the activity.

Speaking about on the tax regime, he said that the set annual target is being closed in and the tax growth has been 15 pc at present.

“We are expecting further economic growth from July 1,” he said, stressing that the growth we are anticipating is not at the cost of huge losses being run to support it artificially.

“We are keeping a close eye on imports as well and how our industry is performing,” Azhar noted.

Article continues after this advertisement

The federal minister said that the economic and GDP growth will translate into the benefit of a layman, said the minister, noting that despite the fact that internationally prices of wheat and edible oil have surged but Pakistan has been able to not transfer the entire burden of this cost hike to people.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt urged to extend business timings
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt urged to extend business timings

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Saturday urged the government to extend the business timings in markets as well as...
Read more
HEADLINES

Made in Pakistan items exhibited in Shanghai

BEIJING: Made in Pakistan showpieces featuring Pakistani textiles, costumes, carpets, jewelry, gemstones, handicrafts are being displayed for Chinese visitors at an exhibition held in...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt lifts ban on interdepartment fund transfers 

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to lift the ban on the transfer of funds from slow spending provincial departments to departments...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to set up country’s first land port authority

PESHAWAR: The government will soon set up the Pakistan Land Port Authority (PLPA) to facilitate the business community, including exporters and importers by better...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt to set up country’s first land port authority

PESHAWAR: The government will soon set up the Pakistan Land Port Authority (PLPA) to facilitate the business community, including exporters and importers by better...

ADB, Pakistan sign $300m loan deal for Balakot Hydropower Project

FDI tumbles 32.5pc in 10MFY21

Oil drillers and Bitcoin miners bond over natural gas

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.