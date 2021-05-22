GDP outlook will grow past speculated 4pc, says Hammad

Federal Energy Minister, Hammad Azhar, on Saturday said that Pakistan’s GDP outlook will grow past speculated 4 per cent, referring to the forecast of this year despite the IMF programme-led restrictions and contractions that were feared to mitigate the activity.

Speaking about on the tax regime, he said that the set annual target is being closed in and the tax growth has been 15 pc at present.

“We are expecting further economic growth from July 1,” he said, stressing that the growth we are anticipating is not at the cost of huge losses being run to support it artificially.

“We are keeping a close eye on imports as well and how our industry is performing,” Azhar noted.

The federal minister said that the economic and GDP growth will translate into the benefit of a layman, said the minister, noting that despite the fact that internationally prices of wheat and edible oil have surged but Pakistan has been able to not transfer the entire burden of this cost hike to people.