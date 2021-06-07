Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

China blocks several cryptocurrency-related social media accounts amid crackdown

By Agencies

SHANGHAI: A slew of crypto-related accounts in China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform were blocked over the weekend, as Beijing stepped up a crackdown on bitcoin trading and mining.

More actions are expected, including linking illegal crypto activities in China more directly with the country’s criminal law, according to analysts and a financial regulator.

Last month, China’s State Council, or cabinet, vowed to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading, escalating a campaign against cryptocurrencies days after three industry bodies banned crypto-related financial and payment services.

Over the weekend, access to several of widely followed crypto-related Weibo accounts was denied, with a message saying each account “violates laws and rules.”

Article continues after this advertisement

“It’s a Judgment Day for crypto KOL,” wrote a Weibo bitcoin commentator, or key opinion leader (KOL), who calls herself “Woman Dr. bitcoin mini.” Her main account was also blocked on Saturday.

“The government makes it clear that no Chinese version of Elon Musk can exist in the Chinese crypto market,” said NYU Law School adjunct professor Winston Ma, referring to the Tesla founder and cryptocurrency enthusiast.

Ma, author of the book “The Digital War,” also expects China’s supreme court to publish a judicial interpretation soon that may link crypto mining and trading businesses with China’s body of criminal law.

The view was echoed by a financial regulator, who said that such an interpretation would address the legal ambiguity that has failed to clearly identify bitcoin trading businesses as “illegal operations.” All the rules against cryptocurrencies so far in China have been published by administrative bodies.
The Weibo freeze comes as Chinese media have stepped up reporting against crypto trading.

The official Xinhua News Agency has published articles that exposed a series of crypto-related scams. State broadcaster CCTV has said cryptocurrency is a lightly regulated asset often used in black market trade, money laundering, arms smuggling, gambling and drug dealings.

The stepped-up crackdown also comes as China’s central bank is accelerating testing of its own digital currency.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGoldman Sachs partners with Visa for corporate payments
Next articleSupermarket groups Carrefour and Tesco to end purchasing alliance
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Google to change global advertising practices

PARIS: Google said it would make changes to its global advertising business to ensure it did not abuse its dominance, bowing to antitrust pressure...
Read more
World Business News

Supermarket groups Carrefour and Tesco to end purchasing alliance

PARIS: French supermarket group Carrefour and its British peer Tesco said on Monday they would not extend a purchasing alliance heralded originally as a...
Read more
World Business News

Goldman Sachs partners with Visa for corporate payments

NEW YORK: Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s commercial and corporate banking clients can now use Visa Inc’s networks to make cross-border payments and move money...
Read more
World Business News

Oil eases as investors await Iran nuclear talks this week

SINGAPORE: Oil pulled back after hitting fresh multi-year highs on Monday, as investors awaited the outcome of this week's talks between Iran and world...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan revives economy as world economies grapple with pandemic: Forbes

ISLAMABAD: American business magazine Forbes has lauded the government's efforts to to stabilise and grow Pakistan's economy, saying that its economy is expected to grow...

Supermarket groups Carrefour and Tesco to end purchasing alliance

China blocks several cryptocurrency-related social media accounts amid crackdown

Goldman Sachs partners with Visa for corporate payments

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.