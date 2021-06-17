Sign inSubscribe
Banking

SBP slashes IBFT charges on small transactions and JazzCash and EasyPaisa are worried

The central bank’s intentions are noble but consequences might be different

By Taimoor Hassan

LAHORE: Effective July 1 this year, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to continue fee waivers on inter-bank fund transfers on transactions up to Rs25,000 limit, in a bid to keep digital transactions inexpensive for the low-income demographic of the country which will help promote financial inclusion. 

But while the SBP’s push is noble, the captains of financial inclusion, branchless banking players JazzCash and EasyPaisa that have helped bank the low-income segments of the population, are unhappy as IBFTs form a major source of revenue for these players. Consequently, this might affect the goal of financial inclusion if these companies see a decrease in financial viability. 

In a recent circular, the central bank has instructed that commercial banks, microfinance banks (MFBs), and electronic money institutions (EMIs) shall continue to provide free of cost IBFT services to their individual customers up to, at least, a minimum aggregate sending limit of Rs25,000 per month per account or wallet. Individual customers of banks, MFBs, and EMIs shall continue to send out as many free IBFT transactions as long as they remain within their monthly limit of Rs25,000.

 

Article continues after this advertisement

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFitch revises up global GDP growth to 6.3pc in 2021
Next articleAGP launches audit management information system 
Taimoor Hassan
The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

1 COMMENT

  1. My money got stolen from my easypaisa account and they didnt do anything about it. Honesty i’m glad that they are now going to suffer because of this .

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt to amend clause to bar FBR from arresting tax evaders: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has agreed to amend the clauses pertaining to arrest of tax evaders in the finance bill. While giving the briefing...
Read more
HEADLINES

SCCI, BoI to form joint working group to resolve business issues

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Board of Investment (BoI) Islamabad have decided to form a joint working group to resolve the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt plans steps to tackle poverty

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has planned some initiatives to end poverty and hunger like investing in green and sustainable agricultural infrastructure to shorten the value chains,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt raises over Rs1tr through T-bills

The government on Wednesday raised Rs1.096 trillion through auction of treasury bills and Rs70bn through Pakistan Investment Bonds. However, the cut-off yields on all the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Johnson warns EU of ‘steps’ over Northern Ireland Brexit trade

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Wednesday he will take “necessary steps” to unilaterally alter Britain’s post-Brexit trade terms unless the EU changes...

AGP launches audit management information system 

SBP slashes IBFT charges on small transactions and JazzCash and EasyPaisa are worried

Fitch revises up global GDP growth to 6.3pc in 2021

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.