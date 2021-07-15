Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

President for enhanced Pak-Kyrgyz cooperation in trade, culture

By APP

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said Pakistan attached special importance to its relations with Kyrgyzstan and stressed the need for an increased bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, particularly trade and culture.

The president expressed these views as the outgoing Kyrgyz Ambassador Eric Beshibimov paid a farewell call on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president called for further strengthening of trade linkages with Kyrgyzstan to fully exploit the potential existing between the two countries.

To promote bilateral cooperation, he said, the high-level and parliamentary exchanges were important besides exploring collaboration in cultural domain.

Article continues after this advertisement

President Alvi said Pakistan was committed to the implementation of Central Asia South Asia (CASA)-1000 project for the benefit of itself and the region.

The president lauded the contribution of the outgoing Kyrgyz ambassador in strengthening relations between the two countries.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleUAE frames new Covid attestation visa policy for Pakistanis
Next articlePakistan, Uzbek trade connectivity to open up new avenues of region’s prosperity: PM
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Petrol prices increase by Rs5.4, HSD by Rs2.54: SAPM

The government on Thursday increased the price of petrol by Rs5.40 per litre and that of high-speed diesel by Rs2.54 per litre, announced Special...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, Uzbek trade connectivity to open up new avenues of region’s prosperity: PM

TASHKENT: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said Pakistan’s connectivity with Uzbekistan in trade and bilateral spheres would open up new avenues of prosperity...
Read more
HEADLINES

UAE frames new Covid attestation visa policy for Pakistanis

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates on Thursday framed a new visa policy for Pakistanis who want to travel to the Gulf country. For a...
Read more
HEADLINES

Low quality seeds hurdle to agri development

ISLAMABAD: The government is working to ensure availability of quality seeds, development of cold storage facilities and farm mechanisation to enhance per-acre output of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Low quality seeds hurdle to agri development

ISLAMABAD: The government is working to ensure availability of quality seeds, development of cold storage facilities and farm mechanisation to enhance per-acre output of...

Minister lays stress on technological progress

HBL wins Best Bank in Pakistan 2021 award by Euromoney

Apple plans ‘buy now, pay later’ service

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.